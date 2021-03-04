City accepting concession bids for aquatic center

Siloam Springs will be accepting sealed bids for concession operations for the Family Aquatic Center, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The city has used sealed bids to handle concessions for the Family Aquatic Center for some time, according to Parks and Recreation Manager Jon Boles.

The Family Aquatic Center is tentatively scheduled to open on May 29 pending approval from the city board, Boles said. The Family Aquatic Center will have many of the same covid-19 protocols in place as last year, he said.

Bids for concessions must be submitted in a sealed envelope, the post states. Interested parties must submit bids by 2 p.m. on March 31 at the Parks and Recreation office located at 401 West University Street, the post states. Specifications of bids from the Parks and Recreation Department may be obtained at the address listed above or by calling 479-524-5779.