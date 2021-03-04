First Girls Night Out planned for March 11

Main Street Siloam Springs will host the first Girls Night Out of the year from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 11, according to Abby Trinidad, Events and Marketing Coordinator and Farmer’s Market Manager.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. shoppers will be able to stop by Twin Springs Park to pick up a Girls Night Out goody bag, Trinidad said. Shoppers will also be able to enter one of three giveaways by scanning a Quick Response (QR) code at the registers of participating businesses, Trinidad said.

Social distancing and face masks will be required per Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, Trinidad said. Since Girls Night Out is a business run event and not a social gathering, a permit from the ADH was not required, Trinidad said.

Main Street Siloam Springs is giving away three separate Girl Scout Cookie pairing gift baskets, Trinidad said.

“There will be three Girls Night Out Girl Scout Cookie pairing giveaway baskets,” Trinidad said. “Basket one will have two boxes of Girls Scout cookies paired with a bottle of wine, basket two will have two boxes of Girls Scout cookies paired with a crowler (a 32 ounce can of beer) of Ivory Bill beer and basket three will have two boxes of Girls Scout cookies paired with bag of Pour Jon coffee beans.”

Winners will be announced at the end of the evening, Trinidad said. ID checks will be done as needed, she said.

Some of the participating businesses will offer specials or contribute to the event in other ways.

Some downtown businesses are looking forward to the event. Downtown Bakery opened in September making this the second Girls Night Out the bakery will participate in, according to Daunelle Bishop.

“It’s fun and we have a lot of good evening business,” Bishop said.

Downtown Bakery does a theme every Thursday, Bishop said. Since Girls Night Out falls on a Thursday, Downtown Bakery will have a Wizard of Oz theme including themed foods.

For Girls Night Out, 28 Springs will showcase their new pop up concept Roost, which opened on Feb. 23, according to 28 Springs’ Facebook page.

The downtown restaurant will serve the new Roost menu for a month before bringing back the regular 28 Springs menu around March 23 and offer both menus, the post states.

General Manager Brandon Bralley said a representative from Main Street Siloam Springs contacted him on Thursday and since this was a local organization they decided to participate. Bralley, said he thought this would be a great way to get the word out about the new Roost concept.

As the only medical practitioner participating in Girls Night Out, Prime Medical Care will offer a free Vitamin B-12 shot, according to Owner Stephanie Barr. She said that she participated in Girls Night Out last year and decided to do it again.

The next two Girls Night Out for the year will be held on June 10 and Sept. 9, Trinidad said.

Businesses participating in the first Girls Night Out include:

• 2 Gals Junk

• Beautiful Lives Boutique

• Cafe on Broadway

• Creekside Taproom

• Downtown Bakery

• Fratelli’s Pizzeria

• Heart of the Home

• Occasions

• Park House Kitchen + Bar

• Prime Care Medical

• Roost at 28 Springs

• Siloam Flowers and Gifts

• Siloam Springs Museum

• Tintos & Tapas

• Ability Tree Art Studio

• Creative Corner on Broadway