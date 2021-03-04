Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Gilbert speaks to Siloam Springs Republican Women

March 4, 2021 at 10:01 a.m.
Photo submitted Siloam Springs Republican Women board members Amy Brooker (left), Cathi Coleman, Caroline Geer and Helen Garst present Police Chief Allan Gilbert with teddy bears for the department’s Teddy Bear Program to be given to children when police presence is necessary. Gilbert was the featured speaker at the club’s meeting last week.

Siloam Springs Republican Women board members Amy Brooker (left), Cathi Coleman, Caroline Geer and Helen Garst present Police Chief Allan Gilbert with teddy bears for the department’s Teddy Bear Program to be given to children when police presence is necessary. Gilbert was the featured speaker at the club’s meeting last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Springdale board discusses extending millage, graduation and learning models
by Mary Jordan
Benton County Jail records give no insight on book ban
by Tracy Neal
Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup
Benton County Finance Committee discusses CARES money
by Mike Jones
Burn planned for Ozark National Forest
by NWA Democrat-Gazette
ADVERTISEMENT