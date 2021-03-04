JBU men garner postseason awards

Junior guard Ira Perrier was named the league’s top defensive player while senior forward Densier Carnes and junior guard Luke Harper were named to the Sooner Athletic Conference’s first and second team, respectively, the conference office announced Friday (Feb. 26) afternoon.

“During such a crazy and unpredictable season, the consistent play and relentless push of these three guys have helped our team continue to improve week after week,” admitted head coach Jason Beschta. “Densier, Luke and Ira as so deserving of these recognitions. It hasn’t happened by accident for any of them – they know the work it takes to be great and are willing to do it. All of us affiliated with the program are proud of and so thankful for not only what they bring on the court, but also who they are each growing to be as men.”

Perrier’s designation as the league’s best defender is the second straight such honor the John Brown University men’s basketball team has earned – Carnes was selected by league coaches as the SAC’s top defender last season. The guard from Brighton, England is just the fifth Golden Eagle ever to earn the superlative honor.

“Few players are able to make as big an impact as Ira without needing to score many points,” Beschta argued. “Ira has proven himself invaluable to the success of this team with his incredible defense, so I am so thankful that other coaches in the league have recognized his prowess by naming him Defensive Player of the Year.

“His ability to smother the ball and make life difficult for opponents’ best players is second to none in the SAC. He has incredible instincts and a mind that processes the game on a different level than most players. On top of his defense, he leads us in offensive rebounding, assists and steals – which shows the depth of the role he embraces on this team. I am so proud of who he is and continuing to become.”

Perrier started all 15 games this season – and averaged 2.0 offensive rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 assists per night to accompany a scoring average of 5.7 points per game – nearly double the 2019-20 output.

“Densier shouldered a little more of the load for us to start the year as we played some games without key players,” reminded Beschta. “We needed him to assert himself as more of a scorer than last year – in addition to the rebounding and defense that he already brings. He has proven himself to be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams because of his size, versatility and skill set.

“We have continually looked to him to make big plays for us throughout the season, and he has responded. He has earned respect and admiration for his consistent work ethic and drive to help this team push toward excellence. I am so proud of him.”

Carnes, repeating as a first-team selection, averaged 15.9 points per game this season, topping 20 points four times in 13 contests. Averaging 6.6 rebounds per game, the Atlanta product shot 47.21 percent from the field (74-of-163) and even hit 38.6 percent from behind the arc.

Joining elite company, Carnes is just the fifth Golden Eagle in program history to repeat as an All-Sooner Athletic first team selection, joining Jake Caudle, Devaughn Jackson, Brandon Cole and Shad Miller.

Over 10 games played, Harper — a returning first-team selection from a year ago — finished fourth in the league in scoring. He averaged 19.2 points per game, scoring at least 20 on three occasions. Hitting 47.2 percent from the floor (84 of 178), the Plano, Texas native also shot 46.9 percent from behind the arc.

“Luke has an uncommon drive to be great,” Beschta said. “He possesses a constant hunger to improve and excel that pushes him to invest so much extra time on the court. He is never satisfied with where his game it, so he just keeps on putting in the work to get better day after day.

“Luke missed our first few games and then came back on a tear. His teammates and coaches want the ball in his hands when we need to make a play. He is so creative and some of the shots he is able to create for himself has gotten even better. I am so proud of what he has already accomplished, but Luke’s best basketball is still in front of him.”