Kula’s goal lifts JBU women to victory

In a match of Sooner Athletic Conference rivals, the John Brown University women’s soccer squad rode another product of a Paige Kula corner kick to victory, this time in a late 1-0 victory over Science & Arts (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.

In JBU’s season-opening 6-1 win over Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Tuesday, Kula’s service from the corner flag resulted in a pair of goals. This time, she needed to finish what she started — by netting her first of the season.

After a failed clearing attempt by the Drover defense, Kula’s corner service was played back by freshman Aniyah Gibbs – perfectly for a one-touch service back into the box. Sophomore Aubrey Mendez placed it in a dangerous spot, and Kula was there to corral the loose ball and fire a 10-yard strike off the far left post and in for the match’s lone tally. Both Gibbs, her first career point, and Mendez landed assists on John Brown’s seventh goal of the season.

The Golden Eagles (2-0-0, 2-0-0 Sooner Athletic) carried the majority of the play and out-shot the visitors by a 16-8 count and a 6-3 margin in shots on target. Keane Harrison took the loss despite making five saves. Senior Caitlyn Logan wrapped up her 26th career clean sheet, making a trio of saves, but none terribly threatening.

Freshman Gifte Pavatt attempted a team-leading three-shot attempts, while Emma Rice’s trio of shots paced the Drovers (5-3-0, 0-2-0).

Men

John Brown’s men suffered a 2-1 loss to the Drovers on Saturday noon.

JBU (0-2) scored the match’s first goal on a shot by Jacob Zamarron, assisted by Alonso Arrieta and Ivan Garcia, in the 55th minute.

Angelo Leendertse and Devon Charles scored goals for USAO in the 61st and 78th minutes respectively to take the lead.

Up next

John Brown returns to action on Wednesday as it begins its western road trip with a stop in Lubbock, Texas to take on Wayland Baptist. The contest will be held at Pirate Stadium at First United Park with the women’s kick-off scheduled for 4 p.m., followed by the men around 6 p.m.