LIBRARY MUSINGS: Read Across America, Dolly Parton, and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten!

What do Read Across America, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten have in common? All three of these programs encourage children to read or to be read to. Reading is one of the most important skills your child can gain. The ability to read will help them in all avenues of life as they grow up and become adults. The display case will highlight The Dolly Parton Imagination Library and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in March.

Read Across America is a week-long celebration (March 1 – March 5) that coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday. We have celebrated this week since 2017 by highlighting a children’s author and assigning different days of this week to dress in a way that is consistent with the themes the author presents in their books. The first author we recognized was Dr. Seuss. This year we are recognizing Todd Parr. There will be a The StoryWalk downtown through March 31 featuring “Reading Makes You Feel Good” by Todd Parr. This project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Maps can be picked up at the library. Join us as we celebrate Todd Parr.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library started in 1995 with the goal of inspiring kids to read. And what better way to do this than to have books in the home?! Parents sign children up for this free program. After they are signed up, the child receives one book a month until they reach the age of 5. The Siloam Springs Kiwanis are sponsoring children who have a 72761 zip code. United Way of Northwest Arkansas is the agency facilitating registrations for children who live in Northwest Arkansas. You can find out more information at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten works perfectly with these programs as your child will receive credit, prizes, and work their way toward graduation, which is held every January. Parents, you can register your child(ren) at the library, online through the READsquared app, or the website http://siloamspringslibrary.readsquared.com. Your child will receive a reading log when you register at the library or you can log their reading through the READsquared app/website.

In addition, 2021’s Adult Reading Challenge is a spin-off of the mad-libs story. Participants will read books, fill in the category they have read, and will end up with their own mad-lib type story. So, challenge yourself to read a book that you’ve wanted to read for a long time or a book from one of the library displays.

Talking about displays, be sure to check out “A “Flower Garden of Books” which will greet you when you come in the main door. These books have flowers on their covers and will get you in the mood to plant or read.

American art books were contributed to the library through a gift by the Alice L. Walton Foundation through the Arkansas State Library and Arkansas Center for the Book in collaboration with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Take time to celebrate the gifts American artists have contributed to us. These books will be displayed on the “New Book” shelf through the end of April.

“Digital Resources” highlighted in March include:

• Women’s History/National Women’s History Museum – Women’s History Month is celebrated in March. Do you want to know more about how women have influenced our lives and made history in the process? Explore this site to gain some insights!

• BBC World Services - The Forum - Discover why “1984” by George Orwell still resonates or the contribution Henrietta Lacks made to the medical community via podcasts provided by BBC.

Virtual programming is available for preschoolers through young adults. Please check www.siloamsprings.com/library for more details! There will be links to Facebook, Siloam Springs Public Library Children’s Programming, and Instagram for these programs.

Please visit the Library’s Facebook page at https://ww.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary, the library’s blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com, the Library’s website at https://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at [email protected] for more information about what the library has to offer.

The library hours are now Monday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Curbside service is being offered 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

“If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.”—Marcus Tullius Cicero

— Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.