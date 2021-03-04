Siloam Springs Police arrest man for rape

Siloam Springs Police arrested Roger Lopez Paz, 19, in connection with rape on March 3, according to a news release issued by Captain Derek Spicer.

Lopez Paz was located by a Siloam Springs patrol officer during the early morning hours of March 1 in a parked car with a 13-year-old female, the release states. Detectives were notified and the victim was later interviewed at the Benton County Advocacy Center, where she disclosed sexual activity with Lopez Paz, the release states.

Lopez Paz was subsequently interviewed by Siloam Springs detectives and he admitted to having sex with the victim, the release states. Lopez Paz was placed under arrest and transported to Benton County Jail, it states.

At the time of his arrest in Siloam Springs, Lopez Paz was out on a $1,500 bond from McDonald County, Mo., where he was arrested on Dec. 30 in connection with charges of incest, according to the Missouri Courts website, courts.mo.gov.

On Thursday, Lopez Paz was being held in the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to the jail website.