Stephens named second team All-SAC

OKLAHOMA CITY — After earning last year’s Sooner Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors, sophomore Tarrah Stephens followed up with an All-SAC second team designation for her play during the shortened 2021 season, the conference office announced Thursday afternoon.

Stephens, making the All-Conference listing for the first time in her career, finished the regular season shooting over 45 percent from the floor (73-of-160), and hitting 12-of-29 from behind the arc. The Wyandotte, Okla. native produced 19.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest — all single-season career highs.

The Golden Eagle post hit the 20-point mark six times in 10 regular-season contests and scored at least 12 points each game. Stephens finished fifth in the league in scoring and 10th in rebounding.

“Couldn’t be more proud of Tarrah and her second-team honors today,” said head coach Jeff Soderquist. “Even in a shortened season, Tarrah did a great job, and this was truly well deserved.”

Earning honorable mention were a trio of Golden Eagle guards — senior Taylor Fergen, and juniors Maddie Altman and Marta Matamala.

Fergen, a native of Republic, Mo., posted a season-best 22-point outburst versus No. 14 Oklahoma City last week, nearly willing John Brown to the upset victory. Still, the guard averaged 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game that accompanied 3.8 assists per game — all career-high numbers as well.

A Littleton, Colo. product, Altman scored a season-best 12 points, twice, and averaged over three assists per night. Matamala, hailing from Madrid, Spain, scored in double figures twice in the shortened season and shot a perfect 7 of 7 from the charity stripe.