Arrests and citations

Feb. 22

• Adam Blake White, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Krista Renee Glass, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Kyle Marcus Carter, 32, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.

Feb. 23

• Daisy Elizabeth Cruz, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jonathon Garza, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Eric Lynn Cato, 34, arrested in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; parole violation warrant.

• Shayne Allen Ranaldi, 29, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

Feb. 24

• Travis Wayne Ward, 43, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Travis Wayne Ward, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 25

• Damien David Angel, 28, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 24, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

• Christopher Joseph Lee Evans, 37, arrested in connection with parole revoke/violation; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief in the second degree; public intoxication — drinking in public.

Feb. 26

• Jeremy Daniel Peters, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tamara Linn Mills, 31, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Chase Andrew Weeks. 18, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Michael Jeff Johnson, 51, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.

• Erika Eliza Sparrow, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 27

• Miranda Hope Brazil, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William Charles Gibson, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Juan Antonio Chavez, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 28

• Octavio Verduzco, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.