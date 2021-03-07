Arrests and citations

Feb. 22
• Adam Blake White, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Krista Renee Glass, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Kyle Marcus Carter, 32, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked.
Feb. 23
• Daisy Elizabeth Cruz, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Jonathon Garza, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Eric Lynn Cato, 34, arrested in connection with shoplifting; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; parole violation warrant.
• Shayne Allen Ranaldi, 29, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
Feb. 24
• Travis Wayne Ward, 43, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Travis Wayne Ward, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 25
• Damien David Angel, 28, cited in connection with theft by receiving.
• Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 24, cited in connection with theft by receiving.
• Christopher Joseph Lee Evans, 37, arrested in connection with parole revoke/violation; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief in the second degree; public intoxication — drinking in public.
Feb. 26
• Jeremy Daniel Peters, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tamara Linn Mills, 31, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Chase Andrew Weeks. 18, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Michael Jeff Johnson, 51, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
• Erika Eliza Sparrow, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Feb. 27
• Miranda Hope Brazil, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Charles Gibson, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Juan Antonio Chavez, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 28
• Octavio Verduzco, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.