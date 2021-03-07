Baseball wraps up week with win against Gentry

The Siloam Springs baseball team ended the week on a winning note.

The Panthers (2-2) rode a strong pitching performance from Andrew Pilcher and two early big innings to a 9-4 victory over Gentry on Friday at James Butts Baseball Complex.

Pilcher (1-0) struck out nine Gentry batters in 4 2/3 innings before reaching his pitch limit and was relieved by Elijah Coffey, who finished the final 2 1/3 innings.

"(Pilcher) finished with about 85 pitches. He threw well," said Siloam Springs coach Alan Hardcastle. "He came out and threw strikes and worked ahead and did an outstanding job."

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Panthers, who lost 13-5 at Springdale Har-Ber on Wednesday and 12-2 at Farmington on Thursday.

Pilcher wiggled out of trouble in the first inning by striking out the final three batters with two men on base. He also had three strikeouts in the second as Gentry left the bases loaded.

Siloam Springs scored four runs in the first inning. Elijah Coffey was hit by a pitch and Gavin Henson and J.P. Wills singled to load the bases. Christian Ledeker drove in a run with an RBI single and Jacob Gilbert drove in two more with a single. Brayden Fain would add an RBI groundout later in the inning.

Siloam Springs took advantage of three Gentry errors to add three more runs in the third with Nathan Lee, Coffey and Henson each scoring runs. The Panthers scored two more runs in the sixth with Coffey and Ryder Winfrey scoring and Gilbert adding another RBI hit.

Henson finished with three hits for Siloam Springs, while Gilbert had two hits and three RBIs.

Isaak Crittendon took the loss for Gentry. Dawson Wright and Cody Tucker each had two hits for the Pioneers.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Vilonia on Wednesday to open 5A-West Conference play.