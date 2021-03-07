Boys soccer rolls at Vilonia

Ivan Sandoval scored three goals as the Panthers picked up a mercy rule win in their 5A-West Conference opener Friday at Vilonia.

Franklin Cortez added two goals — including one penalty kick — and two assists, both on Sandoval’s goals for the Panthers (3-0, 1-0 5A-West).

Ben Stratman assisted on another of Sandoval’s goals, and he had the game’s opening assist on a goal by Sam Jackson.

Dylan Garcia assisted on a Ronald Mancia goal, while Ronny Ramirez also had an assist on one of Cortez’s goals.

The Panthers had 20 shots with 13 being on target.

Siloam Springs 4, Prairie Grove 0

Siloam Springs improved to 2-0 with a home victory Tuesday night against Prairie Grove.

Franklin Cortez scored a hat trick for the Panthers, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

Ivan Sandoval added a goal and an assist, while Jason Flores had an assist on Cortez’ first goal in the fifth minute.

Cortez made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute with a penalty kick, and Sandoval found Cortez for his third goal in the 52nd minute.

Cortez returned the favor in the 62nd minute when he assisted on Sandoval’s goal.

Up next

The Panthers are scheduled to host Decatur on Monday night at Panther Stadium.