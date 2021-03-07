Boys take fourth seed, play Tuesday

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team will be the fourth seed from the 5A-West Conference and play at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament in Hot Springs.

The Panthers were defeated 59-52 at Vilonia on Thursday in the third-place game of the 5A-West Conference Tournament, dropping the Panthers to the fourth seed.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, Siloam Springs lost at No. 1 seed Russellville 45-42 in the semifinals, setting up Thursday's game.

The Panthers trailed 55-52 in the final minute when Josh Stewart's 3-point try was off. Stewart appeared to have been fouled on the play, but no foul was called prompting a technical foul called on Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart, who is also Josh Stewart's father.

Vilonia hit two technical free throws and two foul shot free throws with 2 seconds left to set the final score.

"Hard fought game," said Tim Stewart. "Didn't shoot it great but kept it close."

Regarding the final offensive play for Siloam Springs, Tim Stewart said, "No call ... hard way to end a good high school basketball game."

Playing without sophomore Dalton Newman, who was out with concussion protocol from Tuesday's game, the Panthers (12-14) trailed Vilonia 18-13 after the first period, but took a 26-24 lead at halftime. Vilonia pulled ahead 44-43 going into the fourth quarter.

It was Vilonia's first win over the Panthers this season after losing to Siloam Springs at Vilonia 47-41 on Jan. 5 and falling on homecoming night at Siloam Springs 68-61 on Jan. 29.

Jones White led Vilonia (17-6) with 28 points, while Dashun Spence had 11 and Jarkell Lovelace 10.

Jackson Ford led Siloam Springs with 16 points, while Carter Winesburg had 13, Nate Vachon 12, Nick Gray six and Josh Stewart five.

The Panthers will now play Pine Bluff, the No. 1 seed from the 5A-South, at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Hot Springs, in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament.

Russellville 45, Siloam Springs 42

Russellville's Grayson Sims hit a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left to lift the Cyclones to a win over the Panthers in the semifinals of the 5A-West Conference tournament semifinals on Tuesday night at Cyclone Arena.

The Panthers threw a pass the length of the floor, which Russellville intercepted but immediately turned it over with a traveling violation, giving Siloam Springs another chance with 1.6 seconds left.

Josh Stewart's deep 3-pointer missed and the Cyclones held on for the win.

"Very proud of the boys tonight," said Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart. "Dalton (Newman) goes out early with an elbow to the eye and then foul trouble everywhere. Boys just kept battling to the very end."

Siloam Springs, the No. 4 seed, led 12-9 after the first quarter but Russellville took a 24-23 lead at halftime.

The Cyclones, the No. 1 seed, pulled ahead 39-30 going into the fourth quarter.

Trey Allen led Russellville (19-6) with 21 points, while Sims had nine.

Josh Stewart and Jackson Ford each scored 14 points to lead Siloam Springs (12-13), while Nate Vachon had six, Breck Soderquist five and Carter Winesburg three.