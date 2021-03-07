JBU men’s soccer pick first win

GOODWELL, Okla. — Sophomore Jacob Zamarron’s near half-field strike caught a wayward keeper out of position, and the John Brown University men’s soccer team hung on for a narrow 2-1 victory at Oklahoma Panhandle State on Friday, March 5, afternoon at Carl Wooten Field.

Junior Jack Bos scored his first collegiate goal off a set piece, and Zamarron recorded his sixth-career game-winning goal in the 51st minute – vaulting the Golden Eagles (1-3-0, 1-3-0 Sooner Athletic) and head coach Chris Cole to the first win of 2021.

Bos’ first-career goal came off a scrappy play in the box. Off freshman Ivan Garcia’s corner service, Bos’ header in the middle of the box went low and inside the near right post, past Hugo Dutour.

Carrying a 1-0 lead into the intermission – and an 8-2 shooting advantage – John Brown relied on its leading scorer from last season for a bit of heroics.

Soon after the second half began, Zamarron received a pass in transition from senior Samuel Estrada off an intercepted OPSU pass. Zamarron turned upfield and unleashed a 50-yard blast that sailed over Dutour’s head and into the goal – cementing the victory.

Selingardi finished the contest with three saves – collecting his first collegiate win.

Wayland Baptist 2, JBU 1 (OT)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The host Pioneers scored a late goal to take the lead, but the John Brown University men’s soccer team responded less than a minute later before ultimately falling 2-1 in extra time to Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Wednesday evening at Pirate Stadium at First United Park.

Allessandro Felizzola’s first goal of the season came as a result of a loose ball that was serviced into the box off a Ryan Naidoo corner kick. Felizzola beat Golden Eagle keeper Rodrigo Selingardi (0-2-0) with less than one minute remaining in the first overtime.

Reigning Sooner Athletic Player of the Year Oscar Carballo found the scoreboard for the first time this season in the 82nd minute of play as the scored off a headed pass from junior Jessie Zavala. It was Zavala’s seventh career assist.

The Pioneers (6-3-1, 1-1-1 Sooner Athletic) broke the deadlock over 80 minutes into the night when Stefano Pesce converted a penalty kick to tally his third goal of the season.

Up next

JBU is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Oklahoma Wesleyan before hosting Oklahoma City in SAC play on Saturday.