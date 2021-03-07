JBU reports zero covid-19 cases

John Brown University reported zero covid-19 cases last week while the Siloam Springs School District reported four.

JBU had no active positive cases and no students or staff members in observation during the week of Feb. 26 through March 5, according to the university website, jbu.edu. The university has seen a total of eight cases this semester, the site states.

Siloam Springs School District reported four active student cases and no active staff cases at the end of the day Thursday. There were 14 students and zero staff members in quarentine after being identified as probable close contacts, the school website states. The school has had 380 cases this year, it states.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement hasn't reported covid-19 numbers by school district, community or zip code since Feb. 8 because of the winter storms, the website achi.net states. The site will provide updated information when testing levels are comparable to those prior to the weather event, it states.