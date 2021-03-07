JBU volleyball defeats Southwestern Christian

The John Brown volleyball team improved to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in Sooner Athletic Conference play with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-10, 25-14) victory against Southwestern Christian on Friday at Bill George Arena.

Micah Fouts and Savanna Riney each had 10 kills, while Delaney Barnes and Sarah Laaker each had eight kills for JBU.

Lauren Cloud had 22 assists, while Morgan Fincham had 10. Jillian Blackman led with 22 digs.

Oklahoma City 3, JBU 1

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A trio of Golden Eagles boasted seven kills and the visitors notched a season-best blocking effort, but after taking a 1-0 lead, the John Brown University volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 11-25, 21-25) at No. 16 Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening inside Abe Lemons Arena.

The Golden Eagle (3-1, 2-1 Sooner Athletic) front row defensive effort flashed a season-best 11 team blocks -- paced by six block assists from senior Jaden Williams and sophomore Sarah Laaker. Boasted by 19 digs from sophomore Jillian Blackman, JBU held the Stars (3-0, 3-0) to a manageable .204 mark (59-27-157). City entered the night hitting .276 on average, but committed a season-worst 27 attack errors.

Laaker, senior Taylor Glover and sophomore Ellie Lampton each posted seven terminations, but as a team, JBU hit just .108 (37-22-139) and ran into 8.0 City blocks while the hosts gobbled up 71 digs.

Sophomore Lauren Cloud passed out 19 assists on John Brown's 37 kills.

Up next

John Brown is scheduled to return to action Friday at Oklahoma Panhandle State in Goodwell, Okla.