Obituaries

Kristine Irene Hennessy

Kristine Irene Hennessy, 56, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 3, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Ark.

She was born July 13, 1964 in Chicago, Ill., to Lloyd and Diane (Dier) Dahlen. She worked in many offices, including an eye clinic, dental clinic and American Airlines.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Karen.

Survivors include Roy Starnes of the home; children, Tony Hall of California, Christopher Hennessy of Missouri, Tracy Hennessy of Seattle, Washington and Henry Perez of Chicago, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and siblings, Kevin Dahlen and wife Marcy, Tony Jeffery and wife Julie, Frank Jeffery and wife Donna, Mario Jeffery, Rosemary Sequin, Linda Doyle and husband Sean, Melinda Hartman and husband Ray, Sharon Schiffhauer and husband Chris, and Lloyd Dahlen and wife Heather.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Leonard “Carl” McCratic

Leonard “Carl” McCratic, 74, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 3, 2021 at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Aug. 21, 1946 in Siloam Springs, to L.C. and Betty (Anderson) McCratic. He married Marilyn Carr on Dec. 10, 1965 and worked for Cobb Inc. for 48 years.

He was preceded in death by his sister, LaWanna Shelley and brother, Steve McCratic.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn, of the home; daughters, Cheri Michael and husband John of Siloam Springs, Julie McCratic of Siloam Springs, Sandra Gage and husband Harold of Siloam Springs, and Cara Gaw and husband Rob of Gentry, Ark.; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-laws, Debbie Hegar and Karen Glenn.

Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Shelby Wheeler “Terry” Turner

November 12, 1946 – February 27, 2021

Shelby Wheeler “Terry” Turner was born in Texarkana, Arkansas, on November 12, 1946 to Shelby Wood Turner and Elizabeth Maude Cowl.

Terry attended high school at Texas High, where he excelled in theater and loved baseball. His acting talent allowed him to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York for a brief period. After his service in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, he returned to Texarkana and attended Texarkana College, where he met his wife, Brenda. He graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock with a BA in Journalism.

Terry and his wife founded Ramblin’ Rose Florist and he worked at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company for many years.

Appointed by Governor Mike Huckabee to the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission in 2001, Terry served as the labor representative on the Commission for six years. While at the Commission, he was instrumental in creating Kids’ Chance of Arkansas, a scholarship program for the dependents of deceased and permanently disabled workers.

A lifelong baseball fan, Terry was a founding member of the Robinson-Kell Chapter of the Society for American Baseball Research. He authored one book, Baseball in Little Rock, about the Arkansas Travelers minor league baseball team.

Terry is survived by his wife Brenda.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, Texas 75569. The graveside funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 5101 West 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas 75501, with the Rev. Kevin Myers officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Manna Center, 670 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs, Arkansas 72761, where Terry volunteered for many years.

