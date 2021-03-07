Planning Commission to hear Car-Mart permit

The planning commission will hear a significant development permit for America’s Car-Mart Inc. during its meeting this Tuesday.

America’s Car-Mart is looking to relocate their business to a new 5,712 square foot facility that is north of the current sales facility formerly known as 2B’s Auto Sales, but still on the same property according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland on Feb. 17. Car-Mart presently operates out of the old 2B’s building.

The new facility will be geared towards customers, according to Car-Mart General Manager Jason Henson. The building is a prototype, which will have a game room, customer experience lounge and built-in service center with on duty mechanics, Henson said.

“It will have all the luxuries of a new car lot,” Henson said.

City staff is recommending approval of the permit with the condition that Car-Mart pay a sidewalk fee-in-lieu prior to issuing the building permit. If the planning commission approves the permit it will go before the city board on April 6, the report states.

Dennis Bergthold and his wife Sue retired from the car business when they closed 2B’s Auto Sales closed their doors on Sept. 1. 2020. Dennis Bergthold said Car-Mart approached him in 2019 because they needed more property to grow their business.

The former owner of 2B’s said he entered into a long-term lease with Car Mart, who had told him that they were already planning on building a new facility.

Both the existing and the proposed facilities will be interconnected with an interior driveway, however the applicant will not be operating at their existing facility once they relocate to the proposed facility, the report states.

Car-Mart said they intend to let their current location be occupied by Discount Auto of Siloam Springs, Henson said. Discount Auto is also owned by Car-Mart and sells moderately priced cars, Henson said.

The planning commission will also review the following items:

• A special use development permit for 2203 S. Lincoln St. This item will go before the city board on April 6.

• The monthly update for the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

• A lot split development permit for 20430 Keck Rd. The city board accepted easements on the property on March 2.