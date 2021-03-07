Police arrest man for rape

Siloam Springs Police arrested Roger Lopez Paz, 19, in connection with rape on March 3, according to a news release issued by Captain Derek Spicer.

A Siloam Springs patrol officer allegedly found Lopez Paz during the early morning hours of March 1 in a parked car with a 13-year-old female, the release states.

Detectives were notified and the victim was later interviewed at the Benton County Advocacy Center, the release states. During the interview the victim disclosed sexual activity with Lopez Paz, the release states.

Lopez Paz was subsequently interviewed by detectives from the Siloam Springs Police Department where he allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim, the release states. Lopez Paz was placed under arrest and transported to Benton County Jail, the release states.

At the time of his arrest in Siloam Springs, Lopez Paz was out on a $1,500 bond from McDonald County, Mo., where he was arrested Dec. 30 in connection with charges of incest, according to the Missouri Courts website, courts.mo.gov.

Lopez Paz allegedly committed this offence on an unknown date between September and November of 2019 in Southwest City, Mo., according to an affidavit of probable cause from the McDonald County Circuit Court.

Delaware County (Okla.) Children’s Special Advocacy Network investigated the incident but did not release the findings publicly, the affidavit states.

The advocacy network’s Executive Director Jill McAbee said DCCSAN provides forensic interviews for multiple law enforcement agencies, but could not comment further due to the nature of the cases.

On Friday, Lopez Paz was being held in the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond, according to Benton County Jail personnel.