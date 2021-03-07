Softball team picks first win

The Siloam Springs softball team picked up its first win of the season Thursday, winning 5-3 at Lincoln in a nonconference game.

The Lady Panthers scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led 4-2 after scoring a run in the top of the fourth.

When Lincoln closed within 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Lady Panthers answered with an insurance run in the top of the sixth to set the final score.

“Coach (Haylee) Hall and I are very proud of our girls for getting this first win of the season,” said head coach Emily Grace Ruggeri. “It’s a big confidence booster for us. Unfortunately, we had some things not go our way earlier in the week, so to come out with fight and grit was huge for us. We are excited about the growth we’ve seen within the first few games and know good things are to come from this team.”

The Lady Panthers wrapped out 15 hits against Lincoln.

Kennedy Wilkie and Hilarie Buffington each had three hits and scored a run, while Wilkie also had an RBI.

Morgan Williamson had two hits and two RBIs, while Lexi Masters had two hits and scored two runs and Jaden Farmer also with two hits.

Micah Curry had a hit and scored a run, while Maggie Torres had a hit with an RBI. Morgan Teafatiller also had a base hit.

Wilkie got the win in the circle, allowing six hits, two earned runs, two walks with four strikeouts in seven innings. Paige Umberson was the losing pitching for Lincoln, while Ryleigh Landrum had three hits and scored three runs.

Springdale Har-Ber 14, Siloam Springs 4

Springdale Har-Ber enjoyed three big innings to run-rule Siloam Springs in five innings on Tuesday at La-Z-Boy Park.

Har-Ber scored four runs in each of the first two innings to take an early 8-3 lead. The Lady Wildcats added a run in the fourth and five in the fifth.

The Lady Wildcats had 16 hits, including a two-run home run by Jaiden Tuck.

Siloam Springs had seven hits, including two hits apiece for Kennedy Wilkie and Hilarie Buffington. Wilkie scored a run, while Buffington drove in a run.

Morgan Teafatiller, Jaden Farmer and Faith Howie also had base hits for Siloam Springs.

Farmer, Lexi Masters and Howie all scored runs, while Howie also drove in a run.

Wilkie took the loss in the circle for Siloam Springs, while Har-Ber’s Kylie Lynch picked up the win.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Gentry on Monday before playing Vilonia at home on Wednesday to open 5A-West Conference play.