Women’s soccer off to 4-0 start

GOODWELL, Okla. — Senior Vanessa Reynoso scored an early goal and added a late assist in a 3-0 victory by the No. 16 John Brown University women’s soccer team over Oklahoma Panhandle State on Friday afternoon at Carl Wooten Field.

Netting her seventh career goal and first of the season, Reynoso – assisted by freshman Gifte Pavatt – powered the Golden Eagles (4-0-0, 4-0-0 Sooner Athletic) to a perfect 4-0 start for the first time since 2016.

Out-shooting the hosts 19-3, senior Caitlyn Logan wasn’t needed for a second-straight match as the John Brown defense kept all three Aggie attempts off target. JBU held a 9-0 shooting advantage through the first half despite the narrow 1-0 lead.

Freshman Lauren Walter continued her torrid scoring streak – netting her fifth goal in four outings off a feed from senior Audrey Balafas. Two minutes later in the 60th minute, the Golden Eagles pushed the margin to three when senior Sienna Carballo deposited her third of the season past OPSU keeper Bailey White. Reynoso assisted on the tally.

Carballo posted a match-high five shots, and three on target. Pavatt’s assist was her first collegiate point.

JBU 3, Wayland Baptist 0

LUBBOCK, Texas — Riding a lopsided 21-1 shooting advantage throughout the contest, the No. 16 John Brown University women’s soccer team tallied three goals in the second half and pieced together a 3-0 victory against Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Wednesday afternoon at Pirate Stadium at First United Park in Lubbock.

Freshman Lauren Walter’s second game-winner of the season in the 52nd minute provided the momentum John Brown to finally post goals on the board. After a 9-1 shooting advantage in the first half but a deadlocked at zero score, things finally opened up in the second half.

Walters’ unassisted goal, her fourth of the season, came after fighting off a defender and letting go a 15-yard shot that beat Pioneer goalkeeper Iris Nevarez, who finished the contest with eight saves on 11 chances.

JBU doubled its lead after senior Sienna Carballo’s second of the season just 13 minutes later off a through ball from Walter. Carballo dribbled past one defender and deposited a strike to the far left post for a 2-0 Golden Eagle advantage.

If Carballo’s insurance marker wasn’t enough, JBU closed out the scoring with one more – a tally from freshman Ryan Winingham, her second of the season, when she cleaned up sophomore Aubrey Mendez’s free kick into the box.

The Pioneers (3-2-0, 1-2-0) were out-shot 12-0 in the second half and never seriously threatened senior Caitlyn Logan, who notched her 27th career clean sheet and second of the season.

Up next

The Golden Eagles return to action on Saturday at home against Oklahoma City.