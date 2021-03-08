Girls soccer holds strong

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team wrapped up a four-game week Friday with a 4-0 win at Vilonia to open 5A-West Conference play.

The Lady Panthers defeated Harrison 4-0 to open the season on Monday before winning 2-1 at Conway on Tuesday and falling 2-1 to Bentonville on Thursday.

Siloam Springs (3-1, 1-0 5AWest) scored all four of its goals in the first half against Vilonia, showing some wear and tear from the previous games.

“We played some giants this week and it took its toll,” said head coach Abby Ray. “This was our fourth game in five days. Our mental and physical fatigue were a major factor. While we had a lot of opportunities to score, we ended the first half scoreless. We came out of halftime with a renewed sense of urgency. It wasn’t our best soccer, but we displayed tremendous perseverance that paid off in the form of four games.”

Macie Herrel, Bri Anderson, Halle Hernandez and Bethany Markovich all scored goals for Siloam Springs, while Karen Flores, Herrel and Hernandez all had assists.

Bentonville 2, Siloam Springs 1

Bentonville ushered the Steven Porter era on a positive note with a victory Thursday at Siloam Springs.

Amanda Schell had both goals for the Lady Tigers (1-0), with Kaylee Vorisek and Allison Fernstrom each contributing an assist.

Porter is replacing longtime coach Kristina Henry, who retired.

Bentonville took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute on Schell’s first goal.

The Lady Panthers tied things up right before halftime when Madi Race scored with 23.9 seconds left before half.

Just more than two minutes into the second half, Bentonville took the lead back when Schell scored on a loose ball in the box that the Lady Panthers failed to clear.

Siloam Springs 2, Conway 1

Siloam Springs surrendered an early goal but held Conway scoreless the rest of the way and rallied for a 2-1 road victory in Conway.

Bri Anderson’s goal, which came off a deflected shot, tied the game up before halftime.

Then in the second half, Halle Hernandez — who had just joined the team after the end of basketball season — scored in the second half off a Clara Church assist for the game winning goal.

“So proud of them for having the fortitude to fight back from a deficit against a good team,’ said Siloam Springs coach Abby Ray.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Fayetteville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.