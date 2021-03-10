Crossword Puzzle

THEME: BASEBALL

ACROSS

What Simon does

Blast from the past

*Left, center or right one

Between ready and go

Between northeast and east

DOWN

*Eat a hot one at the game

Copycat

*Number of standard baseball positions

Miss Muffet's meal

Vomiting

Highest point

*Scoring unit

Annapolis frosh

Tulip's early stage

Capital of Latvia

Et alibi (2 words)

Water source

Bacchus' attendants

Weasel's aquatic cousin

*Baseball trajectory

Diver's edible reward

Muslim woman's headscarf

Caribbean island destination

Gained access to (2 words)

Hoppy beers

Individual unit

Bottom line

Idealized image

*Katie _ or "_ at the Bat"

Empty when kids leave

World's longest river

Cut it out

Moved a flock of sheep

Certain John's or Jane's last name

Re-use old ideas

Car sound, to a toddler

Trinity

Small door-opening devices

One of the hipbones, pl.

Whirlpool

"Big Little "

What Jack's beanstalk did

It comes to mind

Turned to the right, like a horse

Commotion or fuss