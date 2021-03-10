Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Crossword Puzzle

by Deb Harvell, Monica Hooper | March 10, 2021 at 2:30 a.m.

THEME: BASEBALL

ACROSS

  1. Turkey trot, e.g.

  2. Dadaist Jean

  3. * crew, Milwaukee Brewers fan base

  4. Poppy seed derivative

  5. Afghan monetary unit

  6. Hotel room option

  7. Category of artistic composition

  8. Between northeast and east

  9. Relating to pond scum

  10. *Babe Ruth's first major league team

  11. *_-and-_ sport

  12. Dog command

  13. Bald eagle's home

  14. Witchy woman

  15. Back wound?

  16. Siskel or Ebert

  17. Smoothing appliance

  18. Distinctive flair

  19. Stomata, sing.

  20. Burlap fiber

  21. Archeologist's find

  22. Estimated arrivals

  23. Discompose

  24. Cobbler's concern

  25. Merlin or Gandalf

  26. *B in RBI

  27. Close by

  28. Spade for stony ground

  29. Karl of politics

  30. Between ready and go

  31. *Left, center or right one

  32. *Yankees' only #4

  33. Blast from the past

  34. Crew tool

  35. Helped

  36. one's time, past tense

  37. Schiller's poem

  38. Express contempt

  39. What Simon does

  40. Cut grass

  41. Intoxicating

DOWN

  1. *Eat a hot one at the game

  2. Copycat

  3. *Number of standard baseball positions

  4. Miss Muffet's meal

  5. Vomiting

  6. Highest point

  7. *Scoring unit

  8. Annapolis frosh

  9. Tulip's early stage

  10. Capital of Latvia

  11. Et alibi (2 words)

  12. Water source

  13. Bacchus' attendants

  14. Weasel's aquatic cousin

  15. *Baseball trajectory

  16. Diver's edible reward

  17. Muslim woman's headscarf

  18. Caribbean island destination

  19. Gained access to (2 words)

  20. Hoppy beers

  21. Individual unit

  22. Bottom line

  23. Idealized image

  24. *Katie _ or "_ at the Bat"

  25. Empty when kids leave

  26. World's longest river

  27. Cut it out

  28. Moved a flock of sheep

  29. Certain John's or Jane's last name

  30. Re-use old ideas

  31. Car sound, to a toddler

  32. Trinity

  33. Small door-opening devices

  34. One of the hipbones, pl.

  35. Whirlpool

  36. "Big Little "

  37. What Jack's beanstalk did

  38. It comes to mind

  39. Turned to the right, like a horse

  40. Commotion or fuss

  41. Wine quality

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

UALR easing some covid-19 restrictions
by Jaime Adame
Former Pittsburgh guard Au’Diese Toney announces transfer to Arkansas
by Richard Davenport
Biden launches community corps to boost covid vaccinations
by The Associated Press
Forecasters: Freeze warnings, watches in effect for most of state overnight
by Brianna Kwasnik
Legislative leaders file ‘class-protection bill’
by John Moritz
ADVERTISEMENT