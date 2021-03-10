Crossword Puzzle

THEME: BASEBALL
ACROSS
Turkey trot, e.g.
Dadaist Jean
* crew, Milwaukee Brewers fan base
Poppy seed derivative
Afghan monetary unit
Hotel room option
Category of artistic composition
Between northeast and east
Relating to pond scum
*Babe Ruth's first major league team
*_-and-_ sport
Dog command
Bald eagle's home
Witchy woman
Back wound?
Siskel or Ebert
Smoothing appliance
Distinctive flair
Stomata, sing.
Burlap fiber
Archeologist's find
Estimated arrivals
Discompose
Cobbler's concern
Merlin or Gandalf
*B in RBI
Close by
Spade for stony ground
Karl of politics
Between ready and go
*Left, center or right one
*Yankees' only #4
Blast from the past
Crew tool
Helped
one's time, past tense
Schiller's poem
Express contempt
What Simon does
Cut grass
Intoxicating
DOWN
*Eat a hot one at the game
Copycat
*Number of standard baseball positions
Miss Muffet's meal
Vomiting
Highest point
*Scoring unit
Annapolis frosh
Tulip's early stage
Capital of Latvia
Et alibi (2 words)
Water source
Bacchus' attendants
Weasel's aquatic cousin
*Baseball trajectory
Diver's edible reward
Muslim woman's headscarf
Caribbean island destination
Gained access to (2 words)
Hoppy beers
Individual unit
Bottom line
Idealized image
*Katie _ or "_ at the Bat"
Empty when kids leave
World's longest river
Cut it out
Moved a flock of sheep
Certain John's or Jane's last name
Re-use old ideas
Car sound, to a toddler
Trinity
Small door-opening devices
One of the hipbones, pl.
Whirlpool
"Big Little "
What Jack's beanstalk did
It comes to mind
Turned to the right, like a horse
Commotion or fuss
Wine quality