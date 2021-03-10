Boys soccer defeats Decatur

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team improved to 4-0 on Monday after a 6-0 victory against Decatur at Panther Stadium.

Franklin Cortez scored two goals and had an assist for the Panthers, while Ivan Sandoval, Ronald Manica and Erik Gomez each had goals.

Ben Stratman, Junior Garza, Sam Jackson and Dylan Garcia also had assists.

Decatur was also charged with an own goal.

Stratman assisted to Cortez in the third minute for the game's opening goal, while Cortez assisted on Sandoval's goal in the eighth minute.

The own goal game in the 11th minute. Junior Garza assisted on Cortez' second goal in the 16th minute, while Jackson played to Mancia for a score in the 24th minute.

Garcia assisted to Gomez in the 51st minute.

Michael Ferres recorded his second consecutive clean sheet in goal for the Panthers.

Both the Siloam Springs girls and boys teams were scheduled to host Fayetteville on Tuesday night. Results were not available at press time.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers host Mountain Home on Friday for a 5A-West Conference doubleheader, with the girls game at 5:15 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7 p.m.