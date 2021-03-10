Community supports Bright Futures after flooding

Bright Futures Siloam Springs is receiving an outpouring of community support after burst pipes flooded the nonprofit's supply room last month.

Unusually cold weather during third week of February caused pipes to burst in all six of Siloam Springs School District's main campuses. At the intermediate school, which houses Bright Futures, pipes burst directly above the organization's donation room. The flooding ruined much of the nonprofit's store of school supplies, backpacks and books used for students in need.

On the day of the flooding, a team of volunteers worked to sort through the supplies and salvage what they could. Since then a number of businesses, community groups, churches and individuals and have stepped forward to help, said Tiffany Hansen, director of Bright Futures and Panther Health and Wellness Clinic.

"It's a tremendous feeling to feel you have the support of your community, churches, various groups and individuals," Hansen said. "We were humbled and delighted that we had people willing to step in and support."

La-Z-Boy donated $5,000 to Bright Futures on Friday, Hansen said. Sam's Furniture is hosting a school supply drive, ACCO Brands of Bentonville has donated school supplies, and First Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs and John Brown University have all reached out to see how they can help, she said. Numerous individuals, including many teachers, have also donated, she said.

"When we heard that our long-time community partner suffered the loss, it was concerning because they do so much for children in the area," said Daren Davison, La-Z-Boy general manager. "We did not want them to worry about how they were going to restock. La-Z-Boy is pleased to be there for such a worthy charity in this time of need."

Currently, there isn't much room for more donations of supplies because the room isn't accessible as its being dried and cleaned, Hansen said. As the nonprofit makes repairs, they hope to do some restructuring to make the space more efficient and add some capacity for more storage, she said.

After spring break, Hansen hopes to organize some fundraising and supply collection efforts, she said.

Despite the damage, Bright Futures is still open and meeting the needs of students on a daily basis, Hansen said.

"We have still been meeting student needs every day since then, its just not all in order right now, we're kind of walking around things, it will be fine when we get it all back together," Hansen said.

Although the Panther Health and Wellness Clinic also had some flooding on the floor, it was cleaned up by the time opened by the time school resumed so the clinic is also open and serving students, she said.

For more information or to find out how to help, call 479-524-8175 or message the Bright Futures Siloam Springs Facebook page.