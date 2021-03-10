Gentry piles up runs in win

Gentry smashed three home runs, including a grand slam, and rolled to a 17-3 victory in five innings against a short-handed Siloam Springs softball team on Monday afternoon at La-Z-Boy Softball Complex.

Gentry's Madison Voyles hit a grand slam as part of an eight-run second inning, and teammates Kyleigh Wheaton and Mazzi Jones also hit home runs for the Lady Pioneers, who scored in every inning and finished with 19 hits.

"They were seeing the ball pretty well, and I was really proud about how they adjusted to the different pitching and still made some really solid contact," said Gentry coach Erica Jones.

Wheaton hit her home run in the first inning as Gentry opened up with three runs in the first.

After the eight-run second, the Lady Pioneers (3-0) led 11-0. Gentry tacked on two runs in each of the final three innings.

Mazzi Jones hit an opposite field home run off the scoreboard in the fifth inning.

Malea Wilson led Gentry's 19-hit attack with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs.

Mazzi Jones, Wheaton, Aundrea Holzkamper, Afton Finnell, Randi Jo Bollinger and Liberty Brannon each had two hits apiece.

Mazzi Jones scored three runs and had four RBIs. Voyles finished with five RBIs, while Holzkamper had three RBIs and Finnell and Bollinger each with two RBIs.

Wheaton got the win in the circle for Gentry with three scoreless innings. Hailie Kreger pitched the final two innings for Gentry.

Siloam Springs (1-3) scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning.

Hilarie Buffington led off the inning with a walk and Morgan Teafatiller reached on an error. A base hit by Morgan Williamson and two Gentry errors led to three runs scored.

Maggie Torres, Williamson and Lexi Masters each had singles for Siloam Springs' three hits.

Freshmen Williamson and Masters handled all the pitching for Siloam Springs.

Masters pitched the first two innings while Williamson played catcher and the two switched positions in the third inning.

The Lady Panthers were without senior first baseman and cleanup hitter Micah Curry because of concussion protocol from a collision last week, while right fielder Alyssa Wheeler was injured during pregame warmups.

Junior Kennedy Wilkie, who pitched the Lady Panthers' first three games, also did not play.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Vilonia at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader.