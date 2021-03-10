JBU tennis teams swept at William Woods

The John Brown University men's and women's tennis teams were handed 7-0 losses loss at William Woods (Mo.) on Saturday afternoon at the Suzanne Neal Memorial Tennis Complex.

"I'm very thankful for the character and integrity of this tennis program," head coach Mike Campbell said. "Even after a weekend facing top-ranked teams, of fighting and scrapping for every point even if it didn't go our way, to leave with the way our team carried themselves just speaks to highly of these student-athletes."

MEN

William Woods 7, John Brown 0

Singles

1. Vitek Subert, WWU, def. Hudson Dick, JBU, 7-5, 6-2.

2. Ben Grumley, WWU, def. Cade Cox, JBU, 6-2, 6-1.

3. Robert Schorr, WWU, def. Samuel Spencer, JBU, 6-2, 6-1.

4. Mladen Novovic, WWU, def. Logan Wheeler, JBU, 6-0, 6-1.

5. Jack Campbell, WWU, def. Woody Woodring, JBU, 6-4, 6-2.

6. Nathan Cooke, WWU, def. Blake Cunningham, JBU, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Ben Grumley/Patrick Shelepov, WWU, def. Hudson Dick/Cade Cox, JBU, 6-2.

2. Aaron Westerlund/Robert Schorr, WWU, def. Woody Woodring/Logan Wheeler, JBU, 6-2.

3. Jack Campbell/Vitek Subert, WWU, def. Samuel Spencer/Blake Cunningham, JBU, 6-1.

WOMEN

William Woods 7, John Brown 0

Singles

1. Zlata Shuraeva, WWU, def. Sydney Smith, JBU, 6-1, 6-1.

2. Ana Zavala, WWU, def. Abigail Woodring, JBU, 6-0, 6-0.

3. Marta Calvo Larraz, WWU, def. Katie Sandeno, JBU, 6-2, 6-0.

4. Rukshika Wijesooriya, WWU, def. Salasha McBride, JBU, 6-2, 6-0.

5. Mireia Jordan, WWU, def. Hayvnn Prude, JBU, 6-0, 6-0.

6. Ariadna Jordan, WWU, def. Grace Lindquist, JBU, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Zlata Shuraeva/Ana Zavala, WWU, def. Sydney Smith/Abigail Woodring, JBU, 6-2.

2. Hannah Meyer/Rukshika Wijesooriya, WWU, def. Katie Sandeno/Salasha McBridge, JBU, 6-1.

3. Mireia Jordan/Marta Calvo Larraz, WWU, def. Hayvnn Prude/Grace Lindquist, JBU, 6-0.

March 5 vs. Bethel

Doubles play kept the John Brown University men's tennis team to extending its winning streak to three as Bethel (Kan.) won a narrow 4-3 matchup on Friday afternoon at the Suzanne Neal Tennis Complex on the campus of William Woods University.

The first doubles flight never started, but scores of 6-2 and 6-3 at the second and third spot, respectively, handed the Threshers (2-1) a lead entering singles action.

Freshman Hudson Dick continues to impress after falling behind 6-4 at the top singles flight. Dick rebounded for a 7-5 second-set victory before taking a 10-6 tiebreak victory over Bethel's Michael Cech.

Dick wasn't the only Golden Eagle to wander into third-set territory – junior Woody Woodring posted a 6-3 first-set win before dropping a similar score in the second, 6-2. The fifth singles went to Jordan Singh and the Threshers when Singh took a 10-8 tiebreak win.

"Tonight was a heartbreaker," saidd head coach Mike Campbell. "Hudson winning in three, Woody losing in three -- it was such a tough outing tonight, but I was really proud of how hard these men played. It's always tough to lose 4-3, but we have a lot of talent on this team that will continue to improve."

Freshman Blake Cunningham picked up his first collegiate singles win with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Colby McWhorter at the bottom flight.