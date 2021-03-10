LOOKING BACK 10 Years Ago: City buys back old post office

50 Years Ago

From The Herald and Democrat

Karl Mounger was named the city's Outstanding Young Man at the Jaycees annual Distinguished Service Awards Banquet held at Dawn Hill Country Club.

M.L. Van Poucke, the "Outstanding Young Man" of 1970, presented the award for the club.

Mounger, a postal clerk at the local office, is active in the Methodist Church, Little League, Benton County Youth Association, Civil Defense, Cub Scouts, National Rifle Association and Kiwanis Club.

"Outstanding Jaycee" award was presented to Terry Rainey by Bill Foreman, president. He stated that Rainey had "taken part in every project the club has had this past year."

Jim Hayes of Franklin Electric and Rainey's boss accepted the "Boss of the Year" award from Rainey. Hayes also accepted a "Sustaining Membership" for Franklin Electric.

25 Years Ago

From The Herald-Leader

The city of Siloam Springs is close to having its manhole project completed.

The project's problems began in November 1994 when Bonds and Long Construction, the company Siloam Springs hired to complete the project, declared bankruptcy. Although the undertaking was nearly 75 percent concluded, much of the work did not test out properly and did not meet the specifications for the job.

The city originally budgeted $373,000 to cover the cost of the manhole project, but lost a large majority of those funds when Bonds and Long went bankrupt.

City Administrator Mark Latham said the city then hired Kim Construction out of Sterling, Ill., to recheck the work of the previous company and complete the remaining work.

• • •

Dale Molten Trucking has recently acquired Whitlock Transportation, the trucking division of Whitlock Packaging in Muskogee, Okla.

DMT purchased the 10-acre facility, including warehouse and offices and all assets of the trucking division at Whitlock, adding to his 75 tractors and 186 trailers, a fleet of 32 trucks and 91 trailers. There are also 28 owner-operators who work for Whitlock Transportation, and DMT will retain the Whitlock employees.

"The whole company is excited about it," Dale Moten said.

10 Years Ago

From The Herald-Leader

Bidding was quick, and within a blink, topped $100,000 for the old post office, but City Administrator David Cameron would not be outbid.

When it hit $200,000, it slowed for just a second, and at $205,000, another pause.

And as quickly as it started, it was over after Cameron bid $210,000.

The city again owns the nearly 10,000-square-foot building at 101 S. Broadway St. as a result of an auction Friday morning.

When asked what he'd use the building for, Cameron said, "museum."

Outside the building, Cameron gave Mayor David Allen a high five.

"Who better to take care of it than the museum," Allen said.

Buying back that building has been a plan of the mayor's for the past four or five years.

He said it was a mistake for the city to sell it and knows everyone makes mistakes. And this was an opportunity to fix it.

"It deserves to be with the city," Allen said.

Siloam Springs Board of Directors, in a special meeting at 8 a.m. Friday, allowed Cameron to bid up to $225,000 for the old post office building.

Directors voted 4-2, with Director Judy Nation abstaining, to allow Cameron to bid this amount. Director James Fuller and Director John Turner voted against the purchase.

Nation abstained from the vote because she's an employee of Bank of Siloam Springs, which owned the building before the city bought it.

The former post office building was previously owned by Dave Lillich before it went into foreclosure.

Construction on the building started in 1936 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Works Progress Administration program.

It was used as a post office until 2000 when the new facility opened on Carl Street.

The city had leased it to Lillich and later sold it to him Nov. 17, 2005.