OPINION: SSHS girls robbed of state berth

At the time of this writing, I'm getting ready to head to Hot Springs for the Class 5A state basketball tournament to see the Siloam Springs boys play Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

It's unfortunate the Panthers are the only team I am heading down to watch, because the Siloam Springs Lady Panthers were robbed of their opportunity to play at state.

Robbed. Stolen. Hijacked. If you've got a better word for it, I'll go with it as well.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, amid the freezing temperatures across the state, the 5A-West Conference decided to play a conference tournament for boys and finish the regular season for girls. This decision was made because some of the boys teams had too many games -- two with as many as five -- to make up in a week's time. Half of the girls teams, however, only had two and the other half had three, a workable load to make up in a week.

So the plan was set, except for the very next day, Friday, Feb. 19, the Arkansas Activities Association announced it was backing up the start of the state tournaments by a week -- giving two weeks before the start of state.

My first thought was, "Great! Now all the teams will have plenty of time to finish all the regular season games and play them as intended."

Only that's not what happened. By a 5-3 vote, the 5A-West Conference ADs voted to have conference tournaments in both boys and girls and not finish the regular season. Siloam Springs did not vote for this conference tournament.

They also voted to play one more night of regular season on Feb. 23, which wound up being the postponed games from Feb. 16.

That night, the Siloam Springs girls were defeated at league-leading Greenwood, dropping their conference record to 7-5 and in fourth place in the league. But over in the central part of the state, fifth place Greenbrier lost at rival Vilonia, dropping Greenbrier's conference record to 4-8. With only two regular season games left, there was no way Greenbrier could catch Siloam Springs for the No. 4 seed. Siloam Springs had technically clinched a playoff spot. So had Russellville.

Greenbrier, Mountain Home, Van Buren and Alma had all been mathematically eliminated on the girls side.

Only those final regular games no longer existed at that point.

The conference tournament was set into motion, leading to a winner take-all game between Siloam Springs and Greenbrier on March 1 in Siloam Springs. Greenbrier scrapped and clawed and defeated Siloam Springs 49-46 in overtime, ending the Lady Panthers' season as Greenbrier advanced to state.

That's not all of it either. Greenwood should have been the conference's No. 1 seed via its play in the regular season, but Vilonia upset Greenwood in the conference tournament, denying a top seed for Greenwood, which it has rightfully earned.

On the boys side, No. 3 seed Van Buren lost a winner-take all game against No. 6 seed Mountain Home when the Pointers had all but clinched their playoff spot.

The question I have is what kind of precedent did this conference tournament set? Rumor has it one league AD, who did not vote for the league tournament, commented that he hoped his teams could get a conference tournament next year should they be out of contention coming into the final games. Who wouldn't want a second chance?

The league should have played out its regular season. In the long run, teams would have gotten more games out of it, and in this covid-19 era, shouldn't that be one of the main focuses? Let's commit to playing this thing out.

I guess not.

In the end, the Siloam Springs girls were robbed of an opportunity they had rightly earned with a solid 2020-21 season. I feel bad for the three seniors. One game shouldn't define them and it won't.

I look forward to watching the Lady Panthers play next season with even more fire and hunger and, possibly, a chip on their shoulder with a little unfinished business.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.