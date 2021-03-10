Pearson leads JBU to meet victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The John Brown University women's cross country team, behind a second-straight individual medalist effort from junior Allika Pearson, captured the top spot on the podium at the Columbia (Mo.) Cougar Winter Classic on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

John Brown captured the event by 1 minute, 22 seconds over host Columbia with a team time of 1:45:10 -- nearly a full minute faster than JBU's season opener in the dual matchup at Oklahoma City. After the Golden Eagles' 47 points, Columbia finished with 51 while College of the Ozarks (Mo.) and William Woods (Mo.) rounded out the rest of the field with 57 and 65 points, respectively.

Pearson's individual title came in a time of 18:58 -- the fourth-quickest time in modern program history as the Siloam Springs product now owns nine of the top 10 all-time spots since the team was rebooted in 2010. In her last race at Oklahoma City, Pearson set a new program record with a time of 18:15.

Pearson ran away from the pack in Columbia -- beating out the second-place finisher, Emily Stall of the College of the Ozarks, by a 1:19 margin.

In her first race with JBU, sophomore transfer Emerson Turner finished in seventh place in a time of 20:45. Senior Sarah Larson's time of 21:10 was good enough for a ninth place finish, while senior Elizabeth Brownell nabbed 14th place overall, crossing the line at 21:55. Freshman Sarah Smith rounded out the JBU scoring with 22:12 mark -- landing her in 16th place in the field of 32 runners.

Men

The JBU men finished third out of four teams, scoring 57 points, behind Columbia 24, William Woods 48 and finishing ahead of College of the Ozarks 84.

Senior Ben Martin placed fourth overall at 28:34.20, while freshman Jake Hagood was ninth at 29:24.80. Sophomore Jadin Whiting was 13th at 30:09.34, while sophomore Parker Hale was 15th at 30:24.99 and freshman Matt Roehr 16th at 30:32.06 to round out JBU's top scores.

Up next

The Golden Eagles return to the exact location -- the Gans Creek Cross Country Course -- for an encore performance on Saturday, March 12. The race will again be hosted by Columbia.