Senior Center Menu

by Graham Thomas | March 10, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

March 8-12

M – Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans

T – Chicken w/rice, pinto beans, Mexican squash, frosted cake

W – Beef goulash, roasted veggies, roll

TH – Pork roast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, corn

F – Chicken w/white bean chili, cheese & sour cream, saltines, ambrosia cup

March 15-19

M – honey baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, squash medley

T – Salisbury steak, baked potato, green beans, roll

W – ranch chicken, baby lima beans, fresh fruit, shamrock cake

TH – breaded pork chop, baby carrots, steamed cabbage

F – cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, onion, coleslaw, waffle fries

March 22-26

M – chicken tenders, mashed potatoes w/gravy, veggie medley, cookie

T – beef lasagna, zucchini, tossed salad w/dressing, French bread

W – Hawaiian pork chop, fluffy rice, oriental veggies, egg roll

TH – chicken noodle casserole, seasoned green peas, hot cinnamon apples

F – baked potato soup, turkey club sandwich, tossed salad w/dressing, fruit

March 29-31

M – beefy potato casserole, country trio veggies, Texas toast, fruit cocktail

T – oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, seasoned corn

W – Ranch pork chops, scalloped potatoes, Mediterranean veggies, apple crisp

