Senior Center Menu

March 8-12
M – Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans
T – Chicken w/rice, pinto beans, Mexican squash, frosted cake
W – Beef goulash, roasted veggies, roll
TH – Pork roast, mashed potatoes w/gravy, corn
F – Chicken w/white bean chili, cheese & sour cream, saltines, ambrosia cup
March 15-19
M – honey baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, squash medley
T – Salisbury steak, baked potato, green beans, roll
W – ranch chicken, baby lima beans, fresh fruit, shamrock cake
TH – breaded pork chop, baby carrots, steamed cabbage
F – cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, onion, coleslaw, waffle fries
March 22-26
M – chicken tenders, mashed potatoes w/gravy, veggie medley, cookie
T – beef lasagna, zucchini, tossed salad w/dressing, French bread
W – Hawaiian pork chop, fluffy rice, oriental veggies, egg roll
TH – chicken noodle casserole, seasoned green peas, hot cinnamon apples
F – baked potato soup, turkey club sandwich, tossed salad w/dressing, fruit
March 29-31
M – beefy potato casserole, country trio veggies, Texas toast, fruit cocktail
T – oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, seasoned corn
W – Ranch pork chops, scalloped potatoes, Mediterranean veggies, apple crisp