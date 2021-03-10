Simmons Foods hosts vaccine clinics

Simmons Foods is offering covid-19 vaccines to thousands of its team members in Arkansas beginning this week.

The drive-through vaccine clinics are being held in conjunction with Simmons network of Care Clinics and on-site medical professionals, according to a press release. The clinics were made possible last week after the state opened priority vaccine distribution to food industry workers, it states.

"This is an opportunity for Simmons and our team members to take responsibility for keeping each other, our families and communities safe by getting vaccinated," said Russell Tooley, chief administrative officer.

"At Simmons, we're in a unique position of having our own dedicated network of Care Clinics to provide premium health care for our team members and their families," Tooley said. "Our staff members have been working diligently to prepare for vaccines to become available, including informing and educating team members, and to move quickly to offer them to our team members."

Tooley applaud Gov. Asa Hutchinson's efforts to protect all Arkansans through an organized vaccine distribution program. "We are grateful he has placed a priority on the people in food production who have worked throughout the pandemic to keep food on the table. We are actively pursuing vaccines for our team members in other states as well," he said.

The vaccinations will provide an added layer of protection to the many health and safety measures already in place at that company, including masks, barriers, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning, health screenings and more, the release states.