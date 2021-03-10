Walter named offensive player of the week

Freshman striker Lauren Walter of the John Brown University women's soccer team was named the Sooner Athletic Conference's Offensive Player of the Week after helping the Golden Eagles improve to 4-0 on the season, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.

Walter, a Centennial, Colo., native, scored the game-winner at Wayland Baptist on March 3, marking the second time she has tallied the game-winning strike in her first five collegiate contests. She then went on to setup the match's insurance goal -- from senior Sienna Carballo -- as the Golden Eagles ran away to a 3-0 win in Lubbock, Texas.

Two days later in Goodwell, Okla., Walter delivered the match's insurance marker in the 58th minute of play. Again, John Brown put together a 3-0 win, not allowing its opponents to register a shot on goal.

So far, Walter has notched five goals and an assist (11 points), 10 shots -- six on frame, and two game-winning goals while converting the lone penalty kick she attempted this season. Her 1.25 goals per game places her second in the league, behind only Science & Arts' Emma Rice, last year's Player of the Year.

Blackman earns volleyball honor

John Brown University sophomore libero Jillian Blackman has earned Sooner Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.

Blackman, landing her first-career weekly honor, has been an integral part of the Golden Eagles back line and its 4-1 start, averaging 23 digs per contest - pacing the Sooner Athletic Conference.

"I'm extremely happy for and proud of Jillian," head coach Ken Carver said. "Not only was her performance on the court outstanding this week, but it has been at a consistently high level since our season began. Since posting a career night against Mid-America Christian, she has remained consistent over 20 digs per match. She's our leading passer and she provides ball-control skill, and she's also a very aggressive and effective server.

"Jillian has put in a lot of extra work before and after practice to help elevate her game this season, and the results are definitely paying off for her. And for our team, as well."

In a four-set setback at No. 16 Oklahoma City on March 3, she posted 22 digs and added three assists. The native of Stilwell, Kan. then turned in a performance of 22 digs and nine helpers in a sweep of Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on March 5. On the week, opponents hit just .160 against the Golden Eagle defense. She also passed at a .980 clip (49-of-50).