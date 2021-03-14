Arrests and citations

March 1
• Wilson Ray Dorle-McKinney, 26, arrested in connection with battery in the first degree.
March 2
• Daniel Boss Cummings, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Amber Faye Sessions, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Bobbie Jo Knight, 46, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Luis Fernando Hernandez, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
March 3
• Roger Roman Lopez Paz, 19, arrested in connection with rape.
• Oce Allen Davis, 36, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Daniella Aguirre, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Madisyn Lee Taylor, 20, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.
March 4
• Annetta Jean Ziemianin, 44, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Francisco Galinido Diaz, 54, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
March 5
• Angelica Maria Santillan, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Yoezer Herve Paz, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• David Paul Jackson, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Willie Alfredo Cruz, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Bobby Norman Rosa, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Derrick Ryan Budds, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jimmy Dale Robison, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• James Charles Lutz, 40, arrested in connection with parole violation.
• Dareus Markeith McCraw, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
March 6
• Cody N. Smith, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Devin Kay Dilbeck, 35, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
March 7
• Julissa Angelina Leal, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.