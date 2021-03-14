Arrests and citations

March 1

• Wilson Ray Dorle-McKinney, 26, arrested in connection with battery in the first degree.

March 2

• Daniel Boss Cummings, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Amber Faye Sessions, 41, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Bobbie Jo Knight, 46, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Luis Fernando Hernandez, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

March 3

• Roger Roman Lopez Paz, 19, arrested in connection with rape.

• Oce Allen Davis, 36, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Daniella Aguirre, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Madisyn Lee Taylor, 20, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

March 4

• Annetta Jean Ziemianin, 44, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Francisco Galinido Diaz, 54, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

March 5

• Angelica Maria Santillan, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Yoezer Herve Paz, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• David Paul Jackson, 51, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Willie Alfredo Cruz, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Bobby Norman Rosa, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Derrick Ryan Budds, 29, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jimmy Dale Robison, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Charles Lutz, 40, arrested in connection with parole violation.

• Dareus Markeith McCraw, 31, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 6

• Cody N. Smith, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Devin Kay Dilbeck, 35, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

March 7

• Julissa Angelina Leal, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.