FD hosts drive-thru covid vaccine clinic

Siloam Springs Fire Department, Benton County Emergency Management and Collier Drugs are teaming up to provide a clinic which will offer the coronavirus vaccine to residents of Western Benton County.

Clinic hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Siloam Springs Fire Station No. 1, according to Brent Ford, SSFD deputy chief. Appointments are required in order to get the vaccine, Ford said .

SSFD was chosen because the department has Advance Life Support (ALS) paramedics which are licensed to give shots.

"They have the training to do injectable medications," Ford said.

This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is offered in two doses, which means there will be a secondary clinic, according to Benton County Emergency Manager Michael Waddle. Everyone who receives the first does will be given a vaccine card with the date for the second dose, Waddle said.

"The county appreciates the fire department to take this on," Waddle said.

Eligible candidates for the vaccine are those listed under Phase 1A and 1B, Ford said.

Phase 1A includes essential health care workers and long-term care facility residents, according to cdc.gov. Phase 1B includes people who are 65 years or older, as well as front line essential workers which include the following categories, according to healthy.arkansas.gov:

• Education

• Police, fire and other first responders

• Department of Corrections workers

• Food and Agriculture workers

• People with intellectual or developmental disabilities

• Essential government workers

• Grocery/meat delivery workers

• Postal/package delivery service workers

• Public transit workers.

• Houses of worship clergy/faith leaders

• Manufacturing workers.

Benton County was approached by Collier Drugs to find homes for 1,000 doses of the vaccine per week, Waddle said.

Collier works with the Arkansas Pharmacy Association and the state of Arkansas to distribute the vaccine, said Collier's Human Resources Manager Lauren Underwood.

The drug store chain was informed by the health department that Benton County's numbers of vaccinated people were low and the company wanted to help raise those numbers, Underwood said. Collier Drugs has already held clinics in Decatur, Garfield and Rogers, Underwood said.

To sign up for an appointment, visit Collier's Facebook page, Siloam Springs' city Facebook page and website or by calling 479-935-4316.