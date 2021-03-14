Huntsville tops Lady Panthers in final inning

Huntsville scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out an 11-10 victory over the Siloam Springs softball team on Friday in Huntsville.

In a back and forth game, Huntsville trailed 10-7 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Lady Eagles scored one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh to rally.

The Lady Panthers finished with 15 hits as Lexi Masters had three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jaden Farmer also had three hits and scored a run.

Morgan Teafatiller had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, while Mimo Jacklik had two hits and two runs scored. Hilarie Buffington had two hits, scored and drove in a run.

Morgan Williamson had a hit, run and RBI, while Maggie Torres had a hit and Brooke Smith a hit and an RBI. Faith Howie had a run scored for the Lady Panthers.

Lexi Masters took the loss for the Lady Panthers

Lincoln 14, Siloam Springs 7

The Siloam Springs softball team led Lincoln 7-6 going into the fifth inning Thursday when the Lady Wolves scored five runs to take a 11-7 lead and eventually hold on for a 14-7 victory at La-Z-Boy Park.

Lincoln took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lady Panthers scored two in the second and three more in the third to take a 5-3 lead.

Lincoln rallied to take a 6-5 lead with three runs in the fourth, but the Lady Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to re-take the lead 7-6.

Lincoln scored five runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Lady Panthers had 11 hits, led by three hits, two runs scored and an RBI from Maggie Torres.

Morgan Williamson and Jaden Farmer each had two hits, with Farmer scoring and driving in a run.

Mimo Jacklik, Lexi Masters, Brooke Smith and Hilarie Buffington each had base hits for Siloam Springs. Buffington and Masters both scored a run, while Smith scored a run and drove in one. Jacklik also had two RBIs. Morgan Teafatiller also scored a run.

Kristen Rhine led Lincoln with three hits and three RBIs, while Ryleigh Landrum, Saylor Stidham, Lily Riherd and Amber Bryant all had two hits.

Masters went the distance for Siloam Springs in the pitching circle.

Vilonia sweeps doubleheader

The Lady Panthers dropped a 5A-West Conference doubleheader to Vilonia on Wednesday afternoon at La-Z-Boy Park.

In game one, the Lady Eagles scored six runs in the first inning and added seven in the second and seven more in the third to take a 20-1 victory.

Siloam Springs finished with three hits with Faith Howie scoring the only run.

Vilonia won game two 23-4. Morgan Williamson had a hit, a run and two RBIs, while Maggie Torres had a hit, a run and an RBI. Faith Howie had a base hit and scored a run, while Jaelynn Avery had a hit and RBI.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Pea Ridge on Monday at La-Z-Boy Park.