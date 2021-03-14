IRWP pilots Arkansas septic remediation program

CAVE SPRINGS -- Landowners in the Illinois River Watershed are now eligible to receive assistance with the costs of repairing or replacing failing septic systems, according to a press release from the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP).

The program is being managed by IRWP,the release states. Program funding comes from a combination of loans provided by Clean Water Revolving Loan Funds and grants provided by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Division of Natural Resources, the release states.

There is no income cap and anyone with a failing system can apply, however lower income tiers will receive larger percentages of grant versus loan dollars to fund the repair or replacement of the system, the release states.

Ozark Water Watch, a similar non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining and improving the water quality of the Upper White River Basin, will oversee a similar program landowners in the Beaver Reservoir Watershed. Applications for both of these organizations opened in early March, the release states.

"This new-to-Arkansas program will improve water quality by addressing bacteria impairments and nutrient concentrations in the watershed," said IRWP Executive Director Nicole Hardiman. "We are very excited to participate in this innovative program which will improve water quality and assist homeowners that are in-need of technical and financial assistance."

Malfunctioning septic systems can also be a public health issue when effluent rises to ground level. or leaks into subsurface water flow, which can infiltrate well water or emerge as a spring throughout Northwest Arkansas, the release states.

Program Manager Matt Taylor said a major obstacle IRWP is the stigma often associated with having a failing system.

"An important message for us to communicate is that failures need to be reported so that they can be resolved for the health and environmental benefit of all, especially now that an assistance program is available," Taylor said.

IRWP will also work closely with local septic designers and installers to help identify further septic issues across the watershed. Septic professionals are encouraged to contact IRWP to receive additional program information as well as materials that can be shared with clients who may qualify.

"IRWP's long-term interest is to see stream reaches removed from the state's impairment listing and to reach Oklahoma's standard for phosphorus at the state line," Hardiman said. "This program is one of the many tools in the toolbox to make that happen."

For more information and to begin the application process visit irwp.org/septic. Taylor can be reached by email at [email protected]