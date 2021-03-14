JBU men's soccer draws at Oklahoma Wesleyan

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- The John Brown men's soccer team remained undefeated in Bartlesville over its last three trips as sophomore Oscar Carballo's first goal of the season tied the match at one apiece, and that's how it ended in a 1-1 double-overtime draw at No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday afternoon.

For the third time since 2015, the Golden Eagles (1-3-1) denied Oklahoma Wesleyan (12-1-1) a win on its own pitch -- while JBU has out-scored the host Eagles by a 4-2 margin over the three matches.

Carballo's goal in the 66th minute tied the match at one apiece, and freshman Ivan Garcia picked up his third helper of the season. The goal came in the middle of a second half blitz that featured OKWU out-shooting John Brown by a 12-4 margin.

Wesleyan's Luka Lukic opened the scoring in 48th minute shortly into the second half. The tally – his first of the season – was unassisted.

The Eagles narrowly out-shot John Brown 6-4 during the 20 minutes of extra time. Wesleyan failed to earn a victory for the second match in a row, while John Brown started a two-match unbeaten streak.

Lukic led all players with seven shots. Carballo paced the JBU offense with four. JBU keeper Jens Keemers made a career-best nine saves in the draw.

JBU was scheduled to return to action on Saturday against Oklahoma City. Results were not available at presstime.