Lightning strikes ignite Panthers

All Siloam Springs needed was a little lightning Friday night.

The Panthers broke a 1-1 tie in the second half with four goals, all after a 40-minute lightning delay to defeat Mountain Home 5-1 in a 5A-West Conference match at Panther Stadium.

Prior to the lightning delay in the 55th minute, the Panthers were struggling with the Bombers, a result that could have stemmed from an emotional 2-1 win against Fayetteville earlier in the week, said head coach Luke Shoemaker.

"Honestly, when you have a big win like we had Tuesday night, the next game's always the tough one because of that emotional high," Shoemaker said. "We came out and did not play our style of soccer. We did not play our best soccer. During the lightning delay, I think that kind of loosened the guys. They hung out. It wasn't all soccer talk, but they got loose. and when they came back out that showed as we played more of our free-flowing style that we need to play."

The Panthers poured it on the Bombers when play resumed.

Franklin Cortez scored unassisted in the 58th minute to take a 2-1 lead. Ivan Sandoval then assisted on two goals, one to Jason Flores in the 64th minute and another to Ben Stratman in the 72nd to take a 4-1 lead.

Sandoval then scored a goal of his own in the 77th minute on an assist from Cortez for a 5-1 lead.

The Panthers' first goal came from Ronald Mancia from Cortez in the 15th minute.

The Bombers tied things up in the 34th minute off a cornerkick, a play which the Siloam Springs bench felt was obstruction on Mountain Home.

"Coach (Nathan) Criner gets them to play hard night in and night out," Shoemaker said. "They're good in the air. They're a lot bigger than us and that's why they put one in the back of the net. But that second half, when we start to keep the ball and complete those 10-yard balls over and over again it leads to some really great attacking play."

Siloam Springs finished with 19 shots, 10 of which were on target. Mountain Home had three shots, one on target.

Siloam Springs 2, Fayetteville 1

A flurry of goals in the final four minutes led to an exciting finish between Siloam Springs and Fayetteville on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Franklin Cortez scored in the 77th and 79th minutes for the winning margin as the Panthers defeated former coach Brent Crenshaw and the Bulldogs.

"In the almost decade now of coaching this beautiful game, that was the most intense, exhilarating, yet nerve-racking final 10 minutes I've ever witnessed," said Siloam Springs coach Luke Shoemaker. "I've been on the sidelines for eight state finals games, but Tuesday night was something else. Stadium was electric and our boys fought with all their heart. We were beyond proud of them."

After Cortez scored to give Siloam Springs a 1-0 lead, Fayetteville answered with a goal from Edgar Torres in the 79th minute.

Cortez scored again in the 79th minute off an assist from Jason Flores for the game winner.

Fayetteville appeared to have scored an equalizer, but an illegal throw-in negated the goal and Siloam Springs held on for the win.

Goalkeeper Junior Garza had six saves.

Up next

The Panthers are back in action Tuesday at home against Alma.