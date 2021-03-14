Panthers' season ends at 5A state

HOT SPRINGS -- Trailing by 12 points at halftime, the Siloam Springs boys basketball team came out in the second half of Tuesday's Class 5A state tournament game looking to make its move against 5A-South No. 1 seed Pine Bluff.

The Panthers got a driving basket from Josh Stewart and a 3-pointer from Nate Vachon to cut the Zebra's lead to seven points with five minutes left in the third quarter. Siloam Springs then forced another defensive stop with a chance to cut the deficit even further.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, it was as close as they would get as Pine Bluff answered with a 14-0 run spanning into the fourth quarter as the Zebras ended Siloam Springs' season with a 51-27 victory at Trojan Arena on the campus of Hot Springs High School.

"In that third quarter we had closed the gap some, but give (Pine Bluff) a lot of credit," said Siloam Springs head coach Tim Stewart. "They're a good team. They're disciplined. Man I can't say enough about our guys. They keep fighting and it's been like that all year throughout all the adversity. We just couldn't quite score enough to stay in the game tonight. We were close. We just couldn't quite get it done."

Siloam Springs' season ends with a record of 12-15. The Panthers, fourth seed, were playing in their first state tournament game since the 2016 season.

After the Panthers cut the lead to 26-19, they forced another Pine Bluff turnover, but Pine Bluff forced one right back and Armand Buckhanan scored inside to make it 28-19 and start the Zebras' final run.

Another Siloam Springs turnover led to a layup from Jalen Tatum, and Buckhanan would score again at the end of the quarter as Pine Bluff led 32-19 going into the fourth.

The Zebras (16-4) had a couple of runaway dunks from Tatum and Courtney Crutchfield in the fourth quarter as they extended their lead.

A basket from Jackson Ford ended the Panthers' drought, but by that time they were down 40-21.

"They're a tremendous team, and we got stops, and thought we were going to get some easys, and their athleticism, they blocked some shots, altered some shots, made a lot of good hustle plays and we weren't quite able to score like we needed to," Tim Stewart said.

Siloam Springs led only briefly with Josh Stewart hitting a 3-pointer on the game's opening possession. The Zebras scored the next 11 points and led 11-6 after the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime.

Tim Stewart said the speed of the game kicks up a notch at the state tournament and the Panthers struggled with it at times.

"Obviously there were a couple of plays where you're not quite used to that and we have to get to where we are," the coach said. "We have to keep fighting, keep working, try to get better and look to get back here next year."

Crutchfield led Pine Bluff with 16 points, while Troy'reon Ramos added 11, including three 3-pointers.

Josh Stewart and Vachon each had eight points for Siloam Springs, while Ford had six, Carter Winesburg three and Dalton Newman two.

"Man, tremendous year, so proud of the seniors," Tim Stewart said. "Gah lee, stayed the course, kept a good attitude and kept fighting. We're really proud. We had to miss them, but we're really excited about the future at the same time."

Pine Bluff 51, Siloam Springs 27

Siloam Springs^6^8^5^8^--^27

Pine Bluff^11^15^6^19^--^51

Siloam Springs: Stewart 8, Vachon 8, Ford 6, Winesburg 3, Newman 2.

Pine Bluff: Crutchfield 16, Ramos 11, Buckhanan 9, Tatum 8, Barnett 5, Harris 2.