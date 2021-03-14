Schools have no covid-19 cases

There were no active positive covid-19 cases in the Siloam Springs School District or on the John Brown University Campus, as of Friday.

Siloam Springs Schools had no known cases of covid-19 among students or staff members on Friday, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

The district also did not have any students or staff members who were quarantine after being identified as probable close contacts, he said. The school reported four active student cases on March 5 and 14 students in quarantine.

John Brown University had one active positive case among students and none among staff members during the week of March 5 through 11, according to the university website, jbu.edu. The positive student was isolating off campus, the website stated Friday.

The university had no active positive cases among students or staff members the previous week.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement hasn't reported covid-19 numbers by school district, community or zip code since Feb. 8 because of the winter storms, the website achi.net states. The site will provide updated information when testing levels are comparable to those prior to the weather event, it states.