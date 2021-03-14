Simmons vaccinates 1,100 employees

Simmons Foods vaccinated more than 1,100 employees this week at a series of of drive-through covid-19 vaccine clinics in Siloam Springs and Decatur.

The company is planning more clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday at its locations in Van Buren and Fort Smith, according to Julie Maus, communications director. Simmons Foods has about 4,000 team members in Arkansas and the company plans to continue the clinics until all the employees who want a vaccine have had a chance to receive one, she said.

"This is the time we have been waiting for since the pandemic began," Maus said. "This gives us as individuals the opportunity to help protect each other at work, to help protect our family and our community from covid-19."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on March 2 that workers at poultry plants and other food manufacturing sites would be eligible for the covid-19 vaccine, expanding the population of those allowed to receive the shot by about 49,000 people, according to an article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

At the Benton County processing plant between Gentry and Decatur, employees lined up in their vehicles to receive the vaccine on Tuesday. They were directed through four lanes, where they were able to stop at a station to complete their paperwork, then pull forward to a second station where they received their vaccine, before exiting to wait in a designated area of the parking lot under the watchful eye of medical professionals for the required 15 minutes.

The drive-through clinics were staffed by Simmons' team of medical professionals, Maus said. The company has medical employees in each of their facilities along with a network of Simmons Care Clinics, she said. The clinics have been critical during the pandemic in making sure team members have access to medical care, screening and testing, she said. Now the medical staff are administering the vaccines, she said.

"They have been preparing for this for weeks now so that they were ready to mobilize quickly when (the vaccines) became available," she said.

The company will be repeating the clinics in a few weeks to give employees a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Once vaccine becomes available to more categories of people, the company plans to offer vaccines to family members of employees as well, Maus said.

The vaccine is an added layer of protection to the precautions Simmons has already been taking, which include mask wearing, social distancing, barriers and having Simmons Care Clinic staff available to provide safety tips and reminders as well as provide access to screening and testing, Maus said.

"As food industry workers, our folks have been showing up to work every day since the pandemic began and so we are very appreciative to Gov. Hutchinson for making vaccines available to our team members," Maus said.