SSHS announces graduation plans

Siloam Springs High School will host an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2021, Superintendent Jody Wiggins announced at Thursday's school board meeting.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 15, at Barnhill Arena in the University of Arkansas campus, according to Principal Rob Lindley. It will be divided into two back-to-back ceremonies, Wiggins and Lindley said.

The first ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. for students with last names that begin with letters A through I, and the second ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. for students with the last names J through Z, Wiggins said. There will be roughly 190 students in each ceremony and the arena will be sprayed with disinfectant between ceremonies, Lindley said.

Each student will be issued six tickets for family members to attend and people of all ages, including infants, will be required to have a ticket to attend, Lindley said.

There will be some additional changes to the event this year to follow the university's covid-19 guidelines, Lindley said. The ceremonies will be abbreviated and students will be dismissed from the arena as soon as they walk across the stage so that any family gatherings after the event will take place outdoors, Wiggins said.

"We are going to do our best to make it as traditional as we can, but due to their guidelines, processionals and recessionals will not be allowed," Lindley said, guessing that the university's regulations are an effort to prevent people from crowding together.

And while Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson may lift the face mask mandate, Lindley said there is no indication that the University of Arkansas will change their policies so masks will be required.

Last year's graduation ceremony was postponed several times and ultimately took place virtually because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"We know that many events have been altered or cancelled this year," a letter to parents issued on Friday states. "The administration of Siloam Springs High School wants the Senior Class of 2021 to know that we will work to provide you the best possible graduation experience to honor your outstanding educational career."