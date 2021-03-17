No headline

THEME: IN THE GARDEN
ACROSS
1. Great divide
6. World's oldest national broadcaster
9. Pasturelands
13. Chinese fruit
14. #9 Across, sing.
15. Clemency
16. One in advertising
17. "____ the land of the free ..."
18. Characteristic of birds
19. *Ongoing job in the garden
21. *Without synthetic fertilizers
23. 2nd tallest bird
24. Theatrical production
25. Curiosity killed it?
28. Additionally
30. Capital of Poland
35. Passage into a mine
37. Prefix in levorotary
39. Mid-century modern, e.g.
40. Toothy wheel
41. *Some are heirlooms
43. Make like a cat
44. Erasable programmable read only memory
46. Stanislavski's rifle, e.g.
47. Unwanted correspondence
48. Motionless
50. Catch-22
52. "Are you sure?" in a text
53. Freight horse cart
55. Opposite of don'ts
57. *6 or more hours of sunshine
61. *Radicchio or frisÈe
65. On foot
66. Negative vote
68. 2020 NFL MVP
69. Morrison's "The ____"
70. Hockey great Bobby
71. Respectable and quiet
72. Sports award
73. Affirmative response
74. Infernos
DOWN
1. Old bathtub foot
2. Opposite of seek
3. Ne plus ultra
4. *Opposite of #57 Across
5. Minimum, pl.
6. Influencer's journal
7. *Stinging pollinator
8. Holiday song
9. Bulgarian money
10. Julia Roberts' Academy Award-winning role
11. Popular smoothie berry
12. Update an iPod
15. Inhabitant of Hungary
20. Nothing, pl.
22. Like sashimi
24. Lack of money
25. *Tomato supports
26. Highly skilled
27. Miss America's headdress
29. Slowly leak
31. Moves at the gym
32. Monument to Buddha
33. Orderly arrangement
34. *Wiggly plowers
36. Faster than a walk
38. *Some plants and flowers emit a good one
42. *Type of digger
45. Centers, old-fashioned
49. French vineyard
51. *Last of 3 numbers on a bag of fertilizer
54. Be a pest
56. Washington, e.g.
57. Grow dim
58. Extraterrestrials' rides
59. Pilot's stunt
60. Type of parrot
61. "Musical" constellation
62. Russian mountain chain
63. *Type of garden hose that saves space
64. Goes with "odds"
67. Am is to I as ____ is to we