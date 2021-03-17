No headline

THEME: IN THE GARDEN

ACROSS

1. Great divide

6. World's oldest national broadcaster

9. Pasturelands

13. Chinese fruit

14. #9 Across, sing.

15. Clemency

16. One in advertising

17. "____ the land of the free ..."

18. Characteristic of birds

19. *Ongoing job in the garden

21. *Without synthetic fertilizers

23. 2nd tallest bird

24. Theatrical production

25. Curiosity killed it?

28. Additionally

30. Capital of Poland

35. Passage into a mine

37. Prefix in levorotary

39. Mid-century modern, e.g.

40. Toothy wheel

41. *Some are heirlooms

43. Make like a cat

44. Erasable programmable read only memory

46. Stanislavski's rifle, e.g.

47. Unwanted correspondence

48. Motionless

50. Catch-22

52. "Are you sure?" in a text

53. Freight horse cart

55. Opposite of don'ts

57. *6 or more hours of sunshine

61. *Radicchio or frisÈe

65. On foot

66. Negative vote

68. 2020 NFL MVP

69. Morrison's "The ____"

70. Hockey great Bobby

71. Respectable and quiet

72. Sports award

73. Affirmative response

74. Infernos

DOWN

1. Old bathtub foot

2. Opposite of seek

3. Ne plus ultra

4. *Opposite of #57 Across

5. Minimum, pl.

6. Influencer's journal

7. *Stinging pollinator

8. Holiday song

9. Bulgarian money

10. Julia Roberts' Academy Award-winning role

11. Popular smoothie berry

12. Update an iPod

15. Inhabitant of Hungary

20. Nothing, pl.

22. Like sashimi

24. Lack of money

25. *Tomato supports

26. Highly skilled

27. Miss America's headdress

29. Slowly leak

31. Moves at the gym

32. Monument to Buddha

33. Orderly arrangement

34. *Wiggly plowers

36. Faster than a walk

38. *Some plants and flowers emit a good one

42. *Type of digger

45. Centers, old-fashioned

49. French vineyard

51. *Last of 3 numbers on a bag of fertilizer

54. Be a pest

56. Washington, e.g.

57. Grow dim

58. Extraterrestrials' rides

59. Pilot's stunt

60. Type of parrot

61. "Musical" constellation

62. Russian mountain chain

63. *Type of garden hose that saves space

64. Goes with "odds"

67. Am is to I as ____ is to we