Golden Eagles blast Stars

Sophomore Emma Schoenberg scored her first two career goals, and seven different Golden Eagles registered goals in the No. 16 John Brown University women's soccer team's 8-0 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.

The Golden Eagles (5-0-0, 5-0-0 Sooner Athletic) registered 29 shots, including 20 on target as the game tilted early after John Brown's quick 2-0 lead.

By the ninth minute, the hosts had posted consecutive goals in a three minute span, first when senior Vanessa Reynoso scored the game-winner for the second-straight contest in the sixth minute. She cleaned up a loose ball in the box and ripped a 10-yard blast through the City defense for a 1-0 Golden Eagle lead. Three minutes later -- junior Paige Kula's rather unsuspecting go-at-goal trickled through Josie Knox's hands to double the JBU lead.

The one time senior Caitlyn Logan was called upon -- she delivered. With the match still at a two-goal difference, the Stars' Madi Caputo broke in all alone on Logan off a nice through ball. Anticipating the play well, Logan attacked the scoring chance and posted a remarkable reaction save that would solidify her fourth clean sheet of the season, and the 29th of her career.

Freshman Alyssa Henderson registered her first collegiate point -- an assist -- when her play to junior Megan Hutto in the box was finished. It was Hutto's first of the season in her first appearance since the season opener versus Southwestern Christian (Okla.).

After taking a 3-0 lead into the intermission, John Brown doubled its lead to 6-0 in the first seven minutes of the second half -- landing goals from Schoenberg, freshman Ryan Winingham and senior Audrey Balafas.

Senior Sienna Carballo added a brace late in the contest -- assisting Schoenberg's second of the afternoon and netting her fourth of the season.

Knox finished the contest with 12 saves and took the loss.

With the victory, JBU extends its unbeaten streak versus the Stars to 10 matches -- dating back to 2013's Sooner Athletic tournament championship in penalty kicks at Stars Field.

John Brown was scheduled to play at Central Christian in McPherson, Kan., on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The Golden Eagles are back in action Saturday at Mid-America Christian.