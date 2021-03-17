HEALTHY LIVING: Screening is the key to early detection

Men and women approaching age 50 often shudder when their doctor informs them it's almost time for a screening colonoscopy. But regular screening, beginning at age 50, is the key to preventing colorectal cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States, reports the American Cancer Society. And, when men and women are combined, it's the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.

The good news is that with early detection -- through a colonoscopy -- the survival rate dramatically increases.

What is a colonoscopy?

A colonoscopy is a procedure that allows a doctor, usually a gastroenterologist, to see inside the colon and rectum. Used as either a screening test or a diagnostic tool, it can help your doctor investigate early signs of cancer in the colon and rectum, as well as help diagnose the causes of unexplained changes in bowel habits such as abdominal pain, rectal bleeding and weight loss.

How often?

The American Cancer Society recommends that screening for colon cancer should begin at age 50 for both men and women who are of average risk for developing colorectal cancer. Some groups recommend starting earlier, at age 45.

Your doctor can advise you about the right time to begin, as well as testing frequency, but industry guidelines suggest that a repeat screening be conducted every 10 years for adults with normal risk. People at higher risk of developing colorectal cancer may need to be tested earlier than age 50 and more frequently, as determined by your doctor.

Depending on your age, a colonoscopy screening may be a covered wellness test under your insurance plan, and most plans cover a colonoscopy completely as a follow-up test or diagnostic tool. Check with your insurance provider and your doctor's office for help scheduling a screening exam.

Colon cancer myths and truths

The American Cancer Society wants to be sure people have the facts about colon cancer.

Myth 1: Colorectal cancer is a man's disease.

Truth: Colorectal cancer is just as common among women as men.

Myth 2: Colon cancer can't be prevented.

Truth: Colon cancer often starts with a small polyp. If found early, doctors can remove the polyp and stop colon cancer before it begins.

Myth 3: African-Americans aren't at risk for colon cancer.

Truth: African-Americans are diagnosed with and die from colorectal cancer at higher rates than any other racial or ethnic group.

Myth 4: Age isn't a factor in developing colon cancer.

Truth: More than 90 percent of people diagnosed with colon cancer are ages 50 and older.

Myth 5: It's better not to get tested for colon cancer because it's fatal regardless.

Truth: Colon cancer is treatable. With early detection, the five-year survival rate is 90 percent.