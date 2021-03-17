JBU men continue solid play

Sophomore Jacob Zamarron potted a pair of second half goals and sophomore Oscar Carballo added a goal and an assist, fueling John Brown University men's soccer team to a 3-1 win over previously unbeaten Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field.

While six cards plagued the intense matchup, the visiting Stars (4-1-1, 4-1-0 Sooner Athletic) out-shot the host Golden Eagles 29-14, but senior Jens Keemers, building on his nine-save outing at No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan, helped the Golden Eagles to consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Carballo's goal placed John Brown (2-3-1, 2-3-0) in the lead just 18 minutes into the contest when he headed home junior Adrian Immel's feed into the box from the right flank. That lead would hold until after halftime.

Just under five minutes into the second half, Zamarron offered the hosts some insurance with a diving header at the back post, depositing the goal off a Carballo feed from the right side.

Running out of time, the Stars finally broke through as Lucas de Freitas posted his eighth goal of the season -- trimming the John Brown lead to just one.

The drama wouldn't last long, however, with Zamarron again scoring at the left post off a feed from the right side. This time, it was junior Jessie Zavala's service that found Zamarron after Carballo's pass started the attack up the right flank.

City had shut out its previous four opponents this season.

Danilo Vilani made six saves in the loss for City – while Keemers moves to 1-1-1 on the season.

John Brown was scheduled to travel to McPherson, Kan., on Tuesday to face Central Christian. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back on the road at 3 p.m. Saturday at Mid-America Christian for a conference matchup.