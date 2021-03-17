JBU volleyball sweeps Langston

LANGSTON, Okla. -- In a battle of attrition, the John Brown University volleyball team pieced together its third sweep of the season in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 27-25) shutout of Langston (Okla.) on Monday night inside C.F. Gayles Fieldhouse.

With the victory, the Golden Eagles (6-2, 5-2 Sooner Athletic) move to 6-0 all-time against the Lions (1-6, 1-6).

John Brown registered a .123 attacking clip (40-24-130), but held Langston to a .150 (33-16-113) mark as neither offense found rhythm in the contest. The JBU attacking mark was its lowest average in a win this season.

Leading the charge for John Brown was freshman Savanna Riney – who hit an efficient .238 on the night – with nine kills on 21 swings. After adjusting the first few matches, Riney has now caught fire – averaging 12 terminations per match over her last four outings, averaging 3.4 kills per set.

Sophomore Ellie Lampton contributed nine kills but also posted seven digs and a pair of service aces in the win.

The defense did well to keep the Lions at bay, to the tune of 6.0 team blocks which were paced by a pair of solo rejections apiece from freshman Delaney Barnes and sophomore Sarah Laaker. Sophomore Jillian Blackman hit 20 digs again for the eighth-straight outing with 22 scoops. The Golden Eagles also kept Langston setter Jaden Kindsvater at bay – limiting the offensive passer to just a lone kill on 10 attempts.

A 10-2 mid-set run in the first frame gave the Golden Eagles a 13-7 lead that would hold, barely, for the remainder of the game. In the second, a trio of Jaden Williams terminations helped JBU close out a 20-18 lead by capturing five of the final eight points. In the third, 12 ties ensued as Langston battled to prolong the contest, but five Riney spikes ended the contest in three.

Langston did itself no favors, producing 14 of John Brown's 27 points in the third set via errors, and finished the night having handed the visitors 36 points – 47 percent of the Golden Eagles' point production on the night.

Antonese Tatum was the match's lone double-digit kill producer, adding 12 kills to six solo blocks and two more block-assists. She accounted for nearly one-third of the Lions' total point scoring.

Wayland Baptist 3, JBU 1

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- The Golden Eagles produced four double-digit kill efforts, but after a five-set outing Friday, the offense never found rhythm as JBU fell in four sets (18-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-25) to Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Saturday inside the Hutcherson Center.

Sophomore Ellie Lampton finished off 11 kills, while freshmen Delaney Barnes and Savanna Riney each posted a consecutive 10-kill effort, but the Golden Eagles (5-2, 4-2 Sooner Athletic) as a team could only muster a .093 clip (47-30-182) as the Pioneers (13-3, 6-0) remained undefeated on the conference season – winning its 13th straight match – and ending a seven-match losing streak to JBU.

JBU's most efficient attacker was freshman Micah Fouts, as she turned in a .429 clip (10-1-21) on the afternoon and added four block-assists, accounting for half of the visitors blocking effort.

Sophomore Lauren Cloud dished out 20 assists for the third consecutive match, while sophomore Jillian Blackman scooped up 24 Pioneer attacks in the loss.

Amber Daniel led all players with 19 kills as she fueled the Pioneers' .242 effort (52-15-153). Kellie Kozak added 10 terminations. The duo combined to hit .500 (29-1-56) as Daniel finished off the double-double with 16 digs.

Up next

JBU was scheduled to host Wayland Baptist on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The Golden Eagles are back in action at home Saturday against Central Christian (Kan.).