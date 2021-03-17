Sign in
Lining up for a vaccine

by Marc Hayot | Today at 5:27 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs Fire Department held a drive through clinic for the coronavirus vaccine. People who had appointments drove to New Life Church to have their paperwork done before receiving the vaccine; then made their way to Fire Station One to receive the vaccine, said Firefighter Rusty Harris. After receiving the vaccine, people were directed to the James Butts Baseball Complex to wait the mandatory 15 minutes to make sure there were no side effects from the vaccine. The vaccine is the Phizer two-shot vaccine and was provided by Collier Drugs, according to Collier Human Resources Manager Lauren Underwood. Recipients were given a vaccine card with an appointment for the second dose said Benton County Emergency Manager Michael Waddle.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

