Lining up for a vaccine

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Vehicles line up for a covid-19 vaccine clinic hosted by the Siloam Springs Fire Department on Tuesday morning. More than 1,200 people had an appointment to receive the vaccine at the clinic, according to a post on the city Facebook page. People who had appointments drove to New Life Church to complete their paperwork then made their way to Fire Station No. 1 to receive the vaccine, said Firefighter Rusty Harris. After receiving the vaccine, people were directed to the James Butts Baseball Complex to wait the mandatory 15 minutes to make sure there were no side effects from the vaccine. The two-shot Pfizer vaccine was provided by Collier Drugs, according to Collier Human Resources Manager Lauren Underwood. Recipients were given a vaccine card with an appointment for the second dose, said Benton County Emergency Manager Michael Waddle.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

