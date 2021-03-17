LOOKING BACK 25 Years Ago: Local 'Star Trek' enthusiasts launch Starship Paraclete

50 Years Ago

In the Herald and Democrat

Dr. Wendell A. Mordy, a distinguished environmental scientist will be on the campus of John Brown University in the Cathedral Sanctuary as a Danforth Visiting Lecturer.

Mordy will give a public lecture on "The Overdeveloped Nations" and a convocation address on "Heretics, Hucksters, Hubris, Hippies, Holism and Happiness."

In two class meetings, he will discuss "Unexpected Weather" and "Human Rights in the Environment."

Mordy is professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences and an administrator in the Sea Grant Program at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

The visiting lecturers program was initiated in 1957 by the Arts Program of the Association of American Colleges and is supported by a grant from the Danforth Foundation.

25 Years Ago

In the Herald-Leader

"These are the voyages of the Starship Paraclete..."

Don Pugh's excited. He finally has his own ship. He completed his training at Starfleet Academy, received his commission as C.O. of the new USS Paraclete. Shirley Haywood, who says she's half "Klingon, half Vulcan" is Pugh's first officer.

The Star Trek enthusiasts command an 18-member crew who meet weekly at Hugh's "command post" in Siloam Springs to discuss events, projects, conventions, high cleanup, the upcoming Fourth of July Parade in Springdale and other community service opportunities.

Pugh launched his first shuttle on April 21, 1995 with a six-member crew.

"Star Trek was something that has always come and gone in my life," Pugh said. "It went off (the air), but I didn't."

He learned of a Star Trek club in Springdale and he joined.

"I bugged them until they gave me my own shuttle," he said.

10 Years Ago

In the Herald-Leader

For students and employees of the Siloam Springs School District, Saturday, March 12, looked more like a week day rather than part of the weekend.

March 12 was the first of three Saturdays the district scheduled to have school to make up days missed during the blizzard in February.

"It doesn't really feel like a Saturday," high school senior Ashley Matheny said. "It feels more like the last day of school."

Math teacher Cindy Stinnett allowed Matheny, with the rest of her AP Calculus class, to take advantage of the bright sunshine and warm weather that climbed above 70 degrees by holding class outside.

The class reviewed for a test it took Monday.

Matheny studied next to her friend Kati Watkins. Their hands transcribed as their minds processed math problems while, with shoes off, the toes of their bare feet played with the grass beneath them.

"I was going to skip, but I knew I wouldn't study outside of school," Watkins said. "So I decided to come."

Of the 24 students in Stinnett's class, Watkins and Matheny were two of 12 who were in attendance. Stinnett said several students were out because of field trips, sporting events and work.

"It was the best answer to a bad situation," Stinnett said of having school on Saturday. "It was either Saturdays, spring break or longer in June, and we don't want to go longer in June because I lose the seniors anyway."