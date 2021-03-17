Man arrested for compliance failure in sex offender registry

A Siloam Springs man was arrested without incident for allegedly failing to remain compliant with the sex offender registry, according to Captain Derek Spicer.

Kyle Joseph Reyes, 21, was arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, according to an arrest report provided by the Siloam Springs Police Department.

The arrest occurred last Friday at the police station, Spicer said. Reyes was allegedly not compliant on his sex offender registry with the Siloam Springs Police Department, Spicer said. Detectives noticed discrepancies with Reyes in his registry information, which is a violation, Spicer said.

Reyes is a Level Two Sex Offender, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety website, ark.org.