Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for compliance failure in sex offender registry

by Marc Hayot | Today at 5:26 a.m.
Photo Submitted

A Siloam Springs man was arrested without incident for allegedly failing to remain compliant with the sex offender registry, according to Captain Derek Spicer.

Kyle Joseph Reyes, 21, was arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, according to an arrest report provided by the Siloam Springs Police Department.

The arrest occurred last Friday at the police station, Spicer said. Reyes was allegedly not compliant on his sex offender registry with the Siloam Springs Police Department, Spicer said. Detectives noticed discrepancies with Reyes in his registry information, which is a violation, Spicer said.

Reyes is a Level Two Sex Offender, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety website, ark.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Forecasters: Parts of western, Northwest Arkansas under tornado watch
by Brianna Kwasnik
Treasury: $242B in new relief payments already sent
by The Associated Press
Troopers: 2 killed in six-car crash in Lonoke County
by Brianna Kwasnik
Fed expects to keep its key rate near zero through 2023
by The Associated Press
After vaccine freeze, European countries seek a quick thaw
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT